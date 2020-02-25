Top Medical Arm Slings and Shoulder Braces

If you’re unfortunately injured and in need of a medical arm sling, you’ll soon discover not all arm slings are created equal. Some are too bulky and uncomfortable, itchy, or sweaty. Others don’t provide the level of support you need in order to heal properly. Others are just way out of your price range. If you’ve been shopping for medical arm slings or shoulder braces in the big box stores and haven’t found one that fits your needs, then you’ll want to take a look at these five options currently available on Amazon. There’s something for every shopper - whether you’re needing a light sling to provide a little extra support for an almost-healed injury, or whether you need a strong and sturdy brace to get you through a major rough patch.

Best Large Size

FlexGuard Support Medical Arm Sling Shoulder Brace

The Perfect Fit, Every Time. This shoulder brace is made for larger wearers and offers high quality and high comfort.

What We Liked:

If you’ve struggled to find a shoulder brace that will fit properly, you’ll want to check out this option. The large size can assist with any joint dislocation in your entire arm or shoulder. The arm is held securely in place, but the fit remains comfortable and stable. The material is breathable and lightweight, too, so you don’t have to worry about sweating. Get it here.

Best for Injury

Vive Shoulder Abduction Sling

Because Being Injured is No Walk in the Park. Vive thought of everything when it came to making your recovery as comfortable as possible.

What We Liked:

This shoulder sling provides great support for your arm and shoulder. It boasts adjustable straps and thumb loops. However, Vive went the extra mile to add a few features you won’t find on most slings, but they're definitely appreciated. This includes things like interior pockets to carry your phone or identification and credit cards. It even has a stress ball attached to the thumb loops for much-needed stress relief and required therapy on the go. Buy it here.

Most Comfortable

Velpeau Arm Sling Shoulder Immobilizer

Lightweight and Cozy. This arm sling is so comfortable. You’ll have no trouble at all relaxing or even falling asleep in it.

What We Liked:

If you need to wear an arm sling in bed, then you’re going to want this option. The sling is super light (less than half a pound) and the material is extra soft. There’s no need to worry about sweating, and the feel is very close to that of wearing a snugly wrapped blanket. Buy it here.

Best on a Budget

Think Ergo Arm Sling Air

Recover for Less. Your medical bills are already expensive, right? Your arm or shoulder sling doesn’t have to be.

What We Liked:

This budget-friendly arm sling is a great deal, but that doesn’t mean you’ll be giving up any comfort or quality. The breathable fabric wicks sweat away. The neoprene straps are designed to conform to the shape of your individual body, and the thumb loops keep your arm from tiring out due to limited movement and positions. The sling is suitable for wearers up to 225 pounds. It's available today.

Most Minimalistic

Alpha Medical Arm Sling

Less Is More. Don’t like the look of those bulky slings that take up half your body? Go with this minimalist option.

What We Liked:

With this sling, less is truly more. You won’t be dealing with extra straps or anything extra that wraps around your chest with this option. It just offers exactly what you need — a strap around the waist or neck and a place for your arm. It fits both the right or left arm, and the material is breathable and stain-resistant. It's available today.