Top Mini Exercise Bikes
Top Pick
DeskCycle Mini Exercise Bike
Fits Even the Lowest of Desks
Improve productivity and burn calories right at your desk, even if you only have 27 inches of clearance.
What We Liked
The pedal motion is quiet and smooth, thanks to the patented magnetic resistance device. It comes with eight settings for resistance, a five-function LCD display for speed, time, distance, calories, and scan. You can also find out your number of calories burned with the online calculator. Get it here.
Runner Up
Hausse Portable Mini Exercise
Secure and Quality
Quickly get a bit of exercise in while sitting at your desk or at home watching TV. This machine has an adjustable foot band making it easy to use for both arms and legs
What We Liked
Rotation of a knob changes resistance, and an extra strap is included for securing the unit. It measures 13.7 x 15.7 x 11.6 inches, requiring a desk height of more than 47 inches. It weighs under 9 pounds. A single AA battery is required, and it comes with a 180-day product warranty, which we appreciate. Buy it now.
Best Design
Sunny Health & Fitness SF-B0418 Magnetic Mini Exercise Bike
Simple Storage
The compact design makes it easy to store under your desk or in a closet. You won’t need a lot of room to get a lot of benefit.
What We Liked
The pedals are adjustable and can be used with both your hands and your feet. The LCD display is easy to read the time, speed, distance, ODM, and calories. The scan mode automatically keeps you updated. Resistance is easily adjusted, and small finger grooves on the oversized non-slip pedals, along with a heavy-duty plastic strap, provide safety and comfort. Supports up to 220 pounds and weighs 21 pounds. Buy it here.
Lightest
Drive Medical Deluxe Folding Exercise Peddler
Light Enough for Travel
Now there’s no reason to keep you from exercising while on the go. At only 5 pounds and bearing the ability to fold up, this unit is small and light enough to take with you.
What We Liked
The display reads exercise time, calories, revolution count, and revolutions per minute. Scan is also included. There are four rubber pads to keep it from slipping and to protect surfaces. The unit measures 12.5 x 14.7 x 6.5 inches and includes the battery. Get it now.