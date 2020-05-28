Top Mini Exercise Bikes

Mini exercise bikes allow you to keep moving even while sitting at a desk. They’re small enough to be discreet and come packed with the data you need to give you the confidence your time is well spent. Because they’re portable, you can move your machine into any room, making them easy to use for exercising while watching TV, reading, or working. We’ve helped to make your decision easier by presenting four great options below. These represent our favorites on the market right now, so we hope you’ll find something here that meets your needs.

Top Pick

DeskCycle Mini Exercise Bike

Fits Even the Lowest of Desks

Improve productivity and burn calories right at your desk, even if you only have 27 inches of clearance.

What We Liked

The pedal motion is quiet and smooth, thanks to the patented magnetic resistance device. It comes with eight settings for resistance, a five-function LCD display for speed, time, distance, calories, and scan. You can also find out your number of calories burned with the online calculator. Get it here.

Runner Up

Hausse Portable Mini Exercise

Secure and Quality

Quickly get a bit of exercise in while sitting at your desk or at home watching TV. This machine has an adjustable foot band making it easy to use for both arms and legs

What We Liked

Rotation of a knob changes resistance, and an extra strap is included for securing the unit. It measures 13.7 x 15.7 x 11.6 inches, requiring a desk height of more than 47 inches. It weighs under 9 pounds. A single AA battery is required, and it comes with a 180-day product warranty, which we appreciate. Buy it now.

Best Design

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-B0418 Magnetic Mini Exercise Bike

Simple Storage

The compact design makes it easy to store under your desk or in a closet. You won’t need a lot of room to get a lot of benefit.

What We Liked

The pedals are adjustable and can be used with both your hands and your feet. The LCD display is easy to read the time, speed, distance, ODM, and calories. The scan mode automatically keeps you updated. Resistance is easily adjusted, and small finger grooves on the oversized non-slip pedals, along with a heavy-duty plastic strap, provide safety and comfort. Supports up to 220 pounds and weighs 21 pounds. Buy it here.

Lightest

Drive Medical Deluxe Folding Exercise Peddler

Light Enough for Travel

Now there’s no reason to keep you from exercising while on the go. At only 5 pounds and bearing the ability to fold up, this unit is small and light enough to take with you.

What We Liked

The display reads exercise time, calories, revolution count, and revolutions per minute. Scan is also included. There are four rubber pads to keep it from slipping and to protect surfaces. The unit measures 12.5 x 14.7 x 6.5 inches and includes the battery. Get it now.