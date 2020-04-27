Enjoying a hot cup of tea can be a wonderful experience, but it can be even better when you know the tea you’re drinking offers health benefits as well. Yerba mate is a type of tea made from leaves of a holly tree found in the South American rainforest. This tea can boost energy, protect against infections, lower blood sugar, and lower the risk of heart disease. Yerba mate is available in a variety of flavors, too. Read on to discover the top organic yerba mate teas on the market.

Best Variety

Kiss Me Organics Organic Yerba Mate Tea Bags

Smooth Variety Pack. Kiss Me Organics yerba mate tea comes with four different flavors, including green mate, roasted mate, green mate with lemon, and green mate with mint. This tea provides a smooth flavor and enjoyable aroma.

What We Liked

We love the number of flavor options you get in this variety pack. It gives you the chance to try different yerba mate flavors to see which is your favorite. Get it here.

Best for First-Timers

ECO TEAS Organic Yerba Mate

Easy to Steep Tea. The yerba mate tea made by Eco Teas is an easy option that’s simple to use. This pack comes with 100 tea bags that you can steep directly in the cup to get fresh tea in minutes.

What We Liked

If you’ve never tried yerba mate tea before, this is the best option for you. It’s a no-fuss tea that comes in bags so you don’t have to worry about having a container for the yerba mate. Buy it now.

Best Overall

Guayaki Traditional Yerba Mate

High Quality and Rich Flavors. The Guayaki traditional yerba mate tea is a high-quality tea grown in the rainforests. It offers a smooth and rich flavor that is better than most yerba teas.

What We Liked

For a high-quality yerba mate tea blend, try out this selection by Guayaki. It’s a traditional high-quality tea that will leave you wanting to indulge in the whole bag. Buy it now.

Most Affordable

Anna Park Organic Yerba Mate Loose Leaf Tea

Budget-Friendly and Pure. The Anna Park organic yerba mate loose leaf tea is affordable. It’s also sustainably farmed, grown in Argentina, and 100 percent certified organic.

What We Liked

If you are looking for a yerba mate tea on a budget, check out this one by Anna Park. As the most affordable option on this list, the price is just right, yet it’s still a high-quality tea that provides a smooth and rich flavor. Buy it today.

Those are the top organic yerba mate teas on the market. Pick one of these up today to enjoy an intense flavor and boost your immune system!