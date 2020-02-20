Top Ovulation Test Kits
Great Value
Easy@Home 50 Ovulation Test Strips
Accurate Testing. These test strips are over 99% accurate for a proper reading every time.
What We Liked:
This home pregnancy kit comes with 50 ovulation and 20 pregnancy test strips. You can also download the partnered app to further assist you on your pregnancy journey. Best of all, you’ll begin to get an accurate reading in as fast as 10 seconds. Best of all, these kits are backed by a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. Get it here.
Most Flexible
PREGMATE 50 Ovulation Test Strips Predictor Kit
Accurate Test Strips. These strips come in flexible count sizes for maximum flexibility.
What We Liked:
You’ll love these friendly ovulation test strips. Pregmate offers its strips in boxes of 15, 25, 50, and 100 so you’ll only get exactly what you need. The accurate tests are ready to read within five minutes of use. Plus, each strip is individually sealed, ensuring a top-quality read with every use. Buy it here.
Best Quality
Clearblue Digital Ovulation Test
Easy Reader. These pregnancy tests are super easy to read for your convenience.
What We Liked:
Tired of deciphering lines? You may prefer this reader. Clearblue tests signal a clear smiley face whenever you’re at peak ovulation. The tests are 99 percent accurate and OBGYN recommended, ensuring a top-quality product. Best of all, Clearblue has a 24/7 helpline you can call if you have any questions about your purchase. Get it here.
Best For Beginners
iProven Ovulation Predictor Kit
Accurate Results. This ovulation kit has both ovulation and pregnancy test strips.
What We Liked:
This is a great kit for boosting your chances of a successful pregnancy. With your purchase, you’ll get both pregnancy and ovulation test strips for ease of use. These strips are incredibly accurate, and they take just three minutes to produce results. Plus, the readers come with different markings, allowing you to truly track your cycle. Buy it here.
Best Overall
Femometer 50 Ovulation Test Strips and 20 Pregnancy Test Strips Combo kit
Comprehensive Home Kit. This home pregnancy kit has everything you need to track your ovulation.
What We Liked:
For serious family planning, check out this ovulation kit. You’ll get 50 ovulation test strips and 20 pregnancy testers, allowing you to easily map out your pregnancy plans. The kit is 99 percent accurate, and it begins displaying results within five minutes. Best of all, the company has excellent customer service, so you’ll be entitled to a refund or return should you be dissatisfied with your purchase. Buy it here.