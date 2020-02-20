Top Ovulation Test Kits

Everyone knows family planning can be difficult. Luckily, ovulation test kits can help you figure out the best possible conceiving window for a successful pregnancy. These simple kits are able to test peak hormone levels through a simple urine test. In this article, we’ll compare five excellent options on the market today with varying test strip counts, strip readers, and added features.

Great Value

Easy@Home 50 Ovulation Test Strips

Accurate Testing. These test strips are over 99% accurate for a proper reading every time.

What We Liked:

This home pregnancy kit comes with 50 ovulation and 20 pregnancy test strips. You can also download the partnered app to further assist you on your pregnancy journey. Best of all, you’ll begin to get an accurate reading in as fast as 10 seconds. Best of all, these kits are backed by a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Flexible

PREGMATE 50 Ovulation Test Strips Predictor Kit

Accurate Test Strips. These strips come in flexible count sizes for maximum flexibility.

What We Liked:

You’ll love these friendly ovulation test strips. Pregmate offers its strips in boxes of 15, 25, 50, and 100 so you’ll only get exactly what you need. The accurate tests are ready to read within five minutes of use. Plus, each strip is individually sealed, ensuring a top-quality read with every use. Buy it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Quality

Clearblue Digital Ovulation Test

Easy Reader. These pregnancy tests are super easy to read for your convenience.

What We Liked:

Tired of deciphering lines? You may prefer this reader. Clearblue tests signal a clear smiley face whenever you’re at peak ovulation. The tests are 99 percent accurate and OBGYN recommended, ensuring a top-quality product. Best of all, Clearblue has a 24/7 helpline you can call if you have any questions about your purchase. Get it here.

Best For Beginners

iProven Ovulation Predictor Kit

Accurate Results. This ovulation kit has both ovulation and pregnancy test strips.

What We Liked:

This is a great kit for boosting your chances of a successful pregnancy. With your purchase, you’ll get both pregnancy and ovulation test strips for ease of use. These strips are incredibly accurate, and they take just three minutes to produce results. Plus, the readers come with different markings, allowing you to truly track your cycle. Buy it here.

Best Overall

Femometer 50 Ovulation Test Strips and 20 Pregnancy Test Strips Combo kit

Comprehensive Home Kit. This home pregnancy kit has everything you need to track your ovulation.

What We Liked:

For serious family planning, check out this ovulation kit. You’ll get 50 ovulation test strips and 20 pregnancy testers, allowing you to easily map out your pregnancy plans. The kit is 99 percent accurate, and it begins displaying results within five minutes. Best of all, the company has excellent customer service, so you’ll be entitled to a refund or return should you be dissatisfied with your purchase. Buy it here.