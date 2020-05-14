Top Puzzle Mats

Using a hard surface for yoga, core-training, and other exercise activities can lead to misery. Concrete and tile are rough and can cause injury, whereas wood and laminate floors can get scratched and dinged when moving equipment. The easy solution to creating a safe and comfortable area in any room is to add lightweight interlocking foam tiles. Puzzle mats are a noise-reducing solution that can make your next workout safe and comfortable. We’ve picked out four of the best options available. Offering a variety of colors and material types, all of these puzzle mats are lightweight, easy to clean, and take up very little storage room.

Best Overall

BalanceFrom Puzzle Exercise Mat

Balanced Protection. The BalanceFrom Puzzle Exercise Mat has the perfect combination of softness and security to make your workout room comfortable. Each piece interlocks snugly into the next to ensure you stay safely protected, and the double-sided, high-density EVA foam provides great cushioning for your body.

What We Liked:

The 12 tiles and 24 end borders are easy to put together and maintain. All 48 square feet of the foam mat features a washable, non-slip surface, so you’ll stay safe. Plus, there are three colors and six size combinations to choose from. Each individual tile measures 24 inches by 24 inches with a half inch thickness. Sold exclusively by BalanceFrom in the Amazon store, this puzzle mat comes with a two-year warranty. Buy Now.

Most Durable

ProsourceFit Puzzle Exercise Mat

Comfort Locked In. ProsourceFit tiles to lock in securely so you feel safe and comfortable when working on concrete, laminate, tiled floor, or other hard surfaces.

What We Liked:

The non-skid, textured half-inch thick tiles offer great protection with comfort. Each 24-inch by 24-inch tile is made of lightweight, water-resistant, and noise-reducing EVA foam. This package covers 24 square feet, and there are three colors to choose from. Available On Amazon.

Best Grip

AmazonBasics Exercise Puzzle Mat

Long-Lasting Protection. Protect the floor from scratches and dings while reducing noise and adding comfort to a home workout or play area. Non-toxic EVA foam ensures long-lasting protection, even under the toughest workout conditions.

What We Liked:

Made of six interlocking pieces to create 24 square feet of padding, this mat is designed to provide dependable grip. Every 12-inch by 24-inch by ½-inch tile is 100 percent EVA foam and easy to manage. Take advantage of the ability to save storage space by simply stacking the tiles in a cupboard. This selection comes with 12 end borders for a seamless look and is backed by an AmazonBasics limited one-year warranty. Purchase Now.

Best Coverage

We Sell Mats Exercise Puzzle Mat

We’ve Got You Covered. Turn the entire room into a safe, comfortable play area for kids or a well-cushioned workout area that’s ready to go. With a choice of 15 colors, it’s easy to get the perfect color for any room.

What We Liked:

These lightweight, 3/8-inch, non-toxic EVA foam tiles provide anti-fatigue cushioning support in any room. Twenty-five of these 24-inch square tiles will create enough protection for a 10-foot by 10-foot area. Offering an awesome selection, these tiles are available in a choice of 15 colors. Available On Amazon.