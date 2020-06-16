Top Rain Ponchos

It’s never fun to get caught in the rain unprepared. While they may not always be the most fashionable choice, rain ponchos are undeniably functional, and it’s hard to beat their convenience in a pinch, whether out at a ball game or wading through crowds at an amusement park. To find a great poncho to keep in your back pocket, check out our take on four popular options.

Largest Supply

Lingito Rain Ponchos Family Pack

Stock Up

These rain ponchos come in a pack of eight, with four adult-sized and four child-sized, so you can keep your whole group prepared.

What We Liked

These ponchos come in a mix of four bright colors, so even the picky members of your group should be able to find a color they like. The adult ponchos have a drawstring on the hood to allow for a better fit, while the child ponchos leave out the drawstring as a safety feature.

Best Clear

Hagon PRO Disposable Rain Ponchos for Adults (5 Pack)

Understated Look

These ponchos come in a pack of five that are clear in color, so you can get some protection from the rain with a little more subtlety.

What We Liked

These disposable rain ponchos are made from 0.035mm thick PE plastic, so they're designed to strike a balance between reliable thickness and packability. When packed down, each poncho is just 6 inches by 4 inches for easy carrying.

Most Versatile

Anyoo Waterproof Rain Poncho Lightweight Reusable Hiking Hooded Coat Jacket

Outdoor Use

Card Blurb Body: This rain poncho offers three useful functions in one compact piece: it can be used as a poncho, a mat, or even a tarp.

What We Liked

This poncho promises to be waterproof, thanks to its 210T ripstop nylon fabric and PVC coating. To create its many functions, it features snap closures to create a button sleeve, a hood to protect your face, and four grommets at each corner for tarp use.

Most Stylish

SaphiRose Rain Poncho Jacket Coat Hooded for Adults with Pockets

Cute and Durable

For a rain poncho with a more fashionable look, this poncho is a great option, thanks to its sleeker design and fun patterns.

What We Liked

This poncho is made from 100% polyester that's designed to be both waterproof and breathable, so you can stay comfortable. It comes in a range of patterns like polka dots, floral, and dandelions, so you can find something to fit your style.