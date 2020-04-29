Top Safety Razors

Achieving a clean, smooth shave every time without getting nicks can be tricky. Luckily, safety razors are built to reduce skin irritation by providing an ultra-smooth, bump-free superior shave. In this article, we’ll highlight four of our favorite safety razors so that you can find the best tool for your needs. With a variety of styles, handy features, and designs, you’re bound to find a safety razor that makes it easy to stay smooth with every shave.

Most Flexible

Edwin Jagger Double Edge Safety Razor

Stylish Safety Razor. This safety razor comes in a wide variety of styles so you can customize the blade based on individual needs.

What we liked:

This double-edge razor is built for a super smooth shave with every use. Each razor handle is embossed with a patterned handle for a better grip while shaving wet or dry. You’ll also get a free five-pack of replacement blades with your purchase. Best of all, you can customize the handle length and type according to your preferences. Purchase Now.

Best Overall

VIKINGS BLADE The Chieftain Double Edge Safety Razor

Super Smooth Safety Razor. This safety razor is built for a super smooth shave with its double-edge razor design.

What we liked:

This safety razor is made 20 percent heavier than traditional blades for a more weighted, balanced shaving experience. The double-edged razor blade produces a super smooth shave with every use. Plus, you’ll get an included mirror case with your purchase, making this an excellent gift option as well. With durable stainless steel construction, this razor is bound to last for years to come. Available On Amazon.

Best Value

Weishi Nostalgic Long Handle Butterfly Open Double Edge Safety Razor

Strong Safety Razor. This safety razor has a unique “butterfly” style opening to keep you safe and secure while shaving.

What we liked:

This long-handle blade keeps your skin super smooth and safe while shaving. It has a unique “butterfly” style opening for seamless blade replacement, which is perfect for long-term use. Plus, the gripped handle makes it much easier to shave when wet or dry. With its stainless steel design and sturdy construction, you’ll enjoy this strong safety razor for years to come. Buy Now.

Most Durable

MERKUR Classic 2-Piece Double Edge Safety Razor

Long-Lasting Safety Blade. This long-lasting safety blade is perfect for everyday use with its ultra-sturdy construction.

What we liked:

This safety razor is the ultimate grooming tool. The fixed blade is perfect for a smooth, safe, straight cut. Plus, the double-edged blade is efficient while still remaining secure, leaving behind super smooth skin. On top of all that, this razor blade has a nice weight to it, ensuring a balanced shaving experience. Overall, this is an excellent tool for a consistently superior shaving experience. Get Yours Today.