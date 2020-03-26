Getting a tattoo is a fun experience.; you get to choose something fun or meaningful that will be with you forever. But how do you protect it while it’s healing? The answer is tattoo aftercare products, they are formulated to keep your tattoo safe from infection and heal quickly. Keep reading to find out our picks for the top tattoo aftercare products.

Most Natural

Ora’s Amazing Herbal Tattoo Aftercare

Natural ingredients with anti-itch properties. Ora’s tattoo aftercare salve is infused with organic herbs and natural ingredients for a soothing feeling. It also offers relief from the itch of a healing tattoo.

What We Liked:

This is a handmade tattoo salve which means you know its carefully put together. It will help heal your tattoo, reduce the itchiness, and can even be used for day to day scrapes and sin irritations. Get it now.

Fast Healing

Barker Goods Organic Tattoo Balm

Fast healing with nourishing ingredients. Barker Goods tattoo aftercare balm is a fast-acting healing balm that will have your tattoo healed in no time. It offers nourishing ingredients such as carnauba wax and olive oil for added moisture.

What We Liked:

This tattoo balm is easy to use and works quickly so you don’t have to worry about your tattoos healing process. It can even help to brighten old tattoos because of its nourishing properties. Get it here.

Most Moisturizing

After Inked Tattoo Moisturizer & Aftercare Lotion

Intense moisture and cruelty-free.This tattoo aftercare product by After Inked offers intense moisture for your tattoos. They use shea butter and jojoba oil to be fast-acting and moisturizing at the same time. This product is also vegan and cruelty-free.

What We Liked:

If you have dry skin and you're worried about how your tattoo will heal, check this After Inked lotion out. It’s specially formulated to heal dry skin and keep it moisturized all day long. Your tattoo will be healed quickly. This can also be used as a daily moisturizer. Pick it up today.

Best Kit

Tattoo Goo Aftercare Kit

Complete kit for all your tattoo aftercare needs. Tattoo Goo’s aftercare kit contains four products that will help you keep your tattoo looking great and heal quickly. The kit comes with a salve, a lotion, a cleansing soap, and an SPF 30 lotion.

What We Liked:

Need an entire tattoo aftercare kit to keep you protected? That’s not a problem thanks to Tattoo Goo. This kit helps you cleanse, moisturize, and protect your tattoos from the sun. Buy it now.

Best Adhesive

KeyEntre Tattoo Aftercare Waterproof Bandage

Waterproof and easy to use. KeyEntre’s tattoo aftercare bandage keeps your tattoo safe from the elements. It’s easy to use thanks to grid lines helping you to cut the right size and is waterproof so no worries about it being exposed.

What We Liked:

For a simple and easy to use adhesive, look no further than this one by KeyEntre. It’s easy to apply and can be used for tattoos and other injuries to keep them protected. It's also waterproof so you don’t have to worry at the pool, shower, or in the rain. Buy it now.