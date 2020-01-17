Top Tea Gifts

Tea promotes a number of unique health benefits and is a great addition to any daily routine. There are quite a few accessories available that only enhance the tea experience. They also serve as great gifts for the tea enthusiasts in your life. Today, we’re highlighting some of the best tea diffusers and accessories. We crafted this list of clever tea gifts with a range of uses, budgets, and users in mind so that you can find the perfect present for your favorite tea lover. (Or for yourself!) Give our top selections a look.

Most Variety

Taylors of Harrogate Classic Tea Variety Box

Excellent Tea Selection. This tea variety box is perfect for new and old tea lovers alike. Expect a tea tasting experience!

What We Liked:

Taylors of Harrogate offers this elegant yet functional tea box packed with 8 different tea types for a total of 48 tea bags. With this selection, you’ll get to sample beloved tea types like Organic Peppermint, Classic English Breakfast Tea, and more. The tea box can be reused as a tea organizer once the included teas are used, which is an added bonus. Best of all, the black and green teas in this box are all rainforest alliance certified. Get it now.

Editor’s Choice

Tea Forte Kati Cup Ceramic Tea Infuser Cup

Beautiful Infuser. For easy tea infusion on the go, you can’t get much better than this beautiful teacup.

What We Liked:

Do you ever want to enjoy loose leaf teas but don’t necessarily want to brew an entire pot? This ceramic infuser cup is exactly what you need. The ornate cups hold 12 ounces of tea and come with an infuser for steeping within the tumbler itself. Best of all, the lid also works as a serving tray for the infuser when not in use. You or a friend are sure to love all the functionality and style that comes from these sturdy, double-walled tea-infuser thermoses. Get it today.

Best Value

Ahmad Tea Twelve Teas Variety Gift Box

Superb Tea Selection. This tea sampler comes with 12 different teas for various flavors and health benefits.

What We Liked:

This box offers a generous 60-count tea selection, perfect for the tea enthusiast in your life. In this pack, you’ll get a choice of 12 different tea flavors including English Breakfast, Strawberry Black Tea, and others. You’ll feel great about purchasing these teas as Ahmad Teas is committed to ethical tea sourcing. For a superb UK based tea selection, you can’t get much better than this tea box. Buy it today.

Best for Kids

Volar Ideas 15oz Elephant Tea Mug Green

Adorable Mug. This cute tea mug is sure to bring a smile to any youngster’s face.

What We Liked:

Volar Ideas offers a quirky, cute mug perfect for kids and even kids at heart. The 15-ounce mug resembles a happy elephant which will guarantee that you start your day off in a playful, light manner and mood. For your convenience, you can store your teabag in the head of the elephant once you finish steeping. The heat-proof ceramic construction can be easily washed in the dishwasher for simple cleaning, which we appreciated. Buy it now.

Best for On-the-Go Sips

Original Bamboo Tumbler with Tea Infuser & Strainer

Portable Infuser. This is the perfect mobile infuser for busy tea lovers forever on the move.

What We Liked:

You’re sure to love this beautiful bamboo tumbler because of its chic design alone. The tumbler can hold 17 ounces of liquid and comes with a custom infuser allowing you to enjoy loose leaf teas as you set out into your day or evening stroll. The tumbler is vacuum-sealed and stainless steel making it extra sturdy. Notably, it's made to keep teas or other drinks hot or cold for up to 12 hours. Get it today.