Top Teapots

Every home needs a good teapot for proper brewing. However, with so many options out on the market, it can be difficult to determine the best option for your needs. Luckily, we’ve composed a list of some of the best teapots currently available. These teapots have a range of different features, sizes, and designs, so you’re sure to find the perfect teapot for your home or the tea enthusiast in your life. Take a look at our top selections below.

Best Value

Hiware 1000ml Glass Teapot with Removable Infuser

Beautiful Teapot. This glass teapot is made with a removable infuser. The colors of your tea shine through and make the experience a stunningly lovely one.

What We Liked:

You’ll love the sleek appearance of this 1000ml glass teapot. Its handcrafted design is certified heat-resistant, and the included infuser is removable so you can use the teapot in a variety of ways. Notably, you can place this teapot directly in the microwave for simple heating in a pinch. The pot is equipped with a non-dripping spout and ergonomic handle for ease of use. We thought it was a great price for a quality teapot. Get it here.

Most Stylish

RSVP Large 6-Cup Stoneware Teapot, White

Classic Teapot. This stoneware teapot is perfect for endless tea parties with its stylish yet traditional design.

What We Liked:

You’re sure to love this stylish offering by RSVP. The traditional stoneware teapot comes in a variety of colors and holds a whopping 42 ounces of liquid. So, you won’t have to constantly brew new cups of tea. The pot is dishwasher and microwave safe, making it an excellent pick for any kitchen. The spout comes with a removable infuser so you can enjoy loose leaf teas on a regular basis. Get it here.

Best for Small Kitchens

Teapot Kettle with Warmer

Compact Kettle. This 7-inch kettle is perfect for apartment use or for any other compact spaces.

What We Liked:

You’ll absolutely love this kettle with its compact design. It’s BPA-free, and the teapot holds 40 ounces of liquid and is microwave safe for easy use. We liked the custom kettle cozy that was included to keep our tea warmer for longer. The embedded tea infuser makes this a great pick for loose-leaf tea lovers. Buy it today.

Best as a Gift

Tea Kettle Infuser Stovetop Gift Set

All-in-One Set. This tea kettle comes complete with an infuser and loose teas to get you started immediately.

What We Liked:

If you’re looking for a great kettle set, you can’t get much better than this three-in-one kettle. The kettle can be used in the microwave or on the stovetop, and it is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. This kettle holds up to 35 ounces of liquid at once and comes with a fine mesh infuser that can be used with loose leaf teas or tea bags. Best of all, you’ll also get a sample of loose jasmine, green, and blooming tea to get you started right out of the box. We appreciated the setup and noted this would be great for beginners. Get it here.

Best Overall

Sweese 221.101 Porcelain Tea Pot

Classy Design. This adorable teapot is the perfect pick for any home. There’s no doubt this is what people picture when they think of a traditional teapot.

What We Liked:

Sweese offers this compact, classic teapot that holds 27 ounces of liquid at once. The pot has a classy, glossy design that is sure to match your kitchen with its neutral yet elegant look. This teapot is microwave and dishwasher safe and is made with pro-grade nontoxic porcelain. So, you’re sure to enjoy it for years to come. Overall, this is an excellent teapot for any household with its compact size and unbeatable design. We immediately noted its quality and durable feel. Get it today.