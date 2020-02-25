Top Trigger Point Massage Balls

Do you suffer from muscle aches and pains? They can make day to day tasks or even sleeping difficult. If you are having trouble with aches, pains, mobility, or muscle tightness, you should consider getting trigger point massage balls. Trigger point massage balls help relax muscles by rolling out the specific area that is causing you pain. Getting rid of sore muscles and pain doesn’t have to be difficult anymore. Find the right massage ball on this list and start feeling better today!

Best for Beginners

Kieba Massage Lacrosse Balls

Simple and easy to use. These lacrosse balls are simple and great for beginners. They come in three color options so you can find your favorite.

What We Liked:

If you're new to using trigger point massage balls then you should try these out. They are straightforward, easy to use, and made of solid rubber material. The rubber makes them easy to clean and is smooth yet firm enough to get knots out of tight achy muscles. Get them here.

Most Variety

Defining Strength Top 3 Massage Balls Set

Best for multiple types of pain. This set offers three massage balls to target multiple areas with different techniques.

What We Liked:

Looking for a set that can help you target different groups of muscles? This set from Defining Strength offers three different massage balls that can target many areas that are causing you pain. You can switch between the massage balls to get different effects to relieve surface or deep tissue pains. Get your set now.

Best for Overall Pain

Trigger Point Performance Foam Massage Ball

Works best on big muscle groups. Trigger Point Performance massage balls come in three sizes to relieve tension and muscle aches. These are best to target hard to reach areas that suffer from soreness or pain.

What We Liked:

These massage balls are made out of foam which is easy to clean and also feels nice on tight muscles. If you have a lot of hip or shoulder pain, these massage balls are perfect to help you release tension in these big muscles groups. Get it now.

Best for On the Go

Epitomie Fitness Muscle Max Massage Ball

Best travel and on the go. The Muscle Max Massage Ball comes in two colors for you to choose from. It comes with a carrying bag for on the go use.

What We Liked:

If you need a massage ball that can come with you in your gym bag then you should pick this one up today. We appreciate that it has groves all over the massage ball that can target muscles deeper than most of its competition. It can help your sore muscles and can withstand up to 500 pounds of pressure. Get it here.