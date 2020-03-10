Top Vintage Women’s Sunglasses

The minute summer hits, sunglasses fly off the shelves. Shades are as much about fashion as they are about eye protection. The best vintage sunglasses should offer a combination of style, a variety of frame options, and provide anti-glare, UV protection for all-day wear in the brightest of sunlight. Whether you’re looking for a pair of luxury vintage shades or a budget-friendly option, there's a pair for you. Here are some top (and affordable) picks.

Best Classic Look-Alike

SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses

Style for Less. Rock your Ray-Ban-esque sunglasses and keep some cash in your pocket all at the same time.

What We Liked

These frames come in a classic designer-style similar to Ray-Ban for a fraction of the cost. If a budget pair of luxury sunglasses is your priority, these are the ones to buy. The arms are made of metal, and the lenses are polarized for reduced glare and improved vision. Eye strain will be reduced in bright sunlight with 400 UV protection, high definition vision, and true color lenses. Finally, these are also shatterproof, making them an even better buy. Get Yours on Amazon.

Best Oval Vintage Style

Joopin Polarized Sunglasses for Women

Elegant Sun Protection. Celebrity looks at a fraction of the cost, these sunglasses should do the trick.

What We Liked

The classic rounded design provides an instant designer feel. The rhinestone decoration on both arms adds to the sophisticated look of these sunglasses. The lenses are polarized with 400 UV protection for optimal viewing in bright sunlight and the reduction of eye strain. These are a budget pair of sunglasses that won’t do much damage to your wallet but will leave you feeling like a million bucks. Pick Up a Pair on Amazon.

Best Oversized Lenses

SOJOS Oversized Vintage Shades

Complete Your Look. Finish off any outfit with these cool oversized shades. They'll complete any look.

What We Liked

These stylish, budget-friendly glasses have a lot to offer. Not only do they look good, but they're polarized, provide UV 400 protection and block 100% of both UVA and UVB rays. Glare is also filtered out for maximum eye protection. Because they're so affordable you might consider getting a couple of pairs. Check out the mirrored option or perhaps the black frame. A pair for every look (and soft case and cleaning cloth are included). Pick Up Yours Today.

Chunky Square Lenses

zeroUV – Retro Oversized Square Sunglasses

Rock Your Retro. If you’re looking for a fun pair of shades to go with a retro vibe, these are the pair you want.

What We Liked

Bold and chunky. A fun pair of affordable sunglasses that'll match a retro vibe. While they provide UV400 eye protection (blocking 99 to 100 percent of UV light) they still look great. A bit on the heavier side, they also come in mirrored lenses. For a pair that completes your retro look, you can’t do much better than these. Shop Today.