Top Waterproof Mascaras

Mascara is the ingredient that pulls an entire look together, so it’s important to use a good one. Waterproof mascara lasts through tears, sweat, and heat while providing a ton of volume. To make sure you get the right one, check out our top waterproof mascara picks.

Best for Sensitive Eyes

L’Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Mascara

Easy to Remove and Great for Sensitive Eyes. The L’Oreal Paris waterproof mascara is easy to remove with waterproof eye makeup remover and keeps sensitive eyes from burning or tearing.

What We Liked

If you’re new to waterproof mascaras, then you should check this one out by L’Oreal Paris. It stays on all day and provides beautifully conditioned lashes. Many mascaras can burn sensitive eyes, but L’Oreal made sure their formula would be easy to wear without that issue. Get it now.

Most Natural Lashes

Maybelline Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara

Beautiful, Fanned Lashes. Maybelline Lash Sensational offers a brush that captures every lash to create a natural, fanned-out effect.

What We Liked

Finding a mascara that gets every lash covered can be very challenging. But this waterproof mascara by Maybelline delivers. It gives you volume and length while staying on the natural side for an everyday look. Buy it here.

Most Long-Lasting

Tetyana Naturals 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara Waterproof

Long-Lasting and Smudge-Proof. The waterproof mascara by Tetyana Naturals provides a look that adds volume and lift to lashes.

What We Liked

This waterproof mascara is perfect for long days or special events where you need to look your best. It provides lift to lashes and keeps them looking gorgeous all day long. It’s also smudge-proof, eliminating the need for touch-ups throughout the day. Pick it up here.

Best for Dramatic Lashes

AsaVea 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara

Dramatic and Voluminous Lashes. AsaVea’s 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara gives you a dramatic look with one application.

What We Liked

If you need to bring the drama, this will let you do just that. AsaVea’s intense waterproof mascara provides you with a formula that lifts, volumizes, and lengthens lashes for a stunning effect. Get it now.

Those are our top waterproof mascaras on the market right now. Get your favorite today to change up your makeup game forever.