Top Women’s Meditation Sandals

Sandals are one of the most classic and comfortable pieces of footwear ever created, and they get worn a lot. Only the best and most sturdy hold up to the rigors of walks at the park, trips to the beach, and hikes over rough terrain. Yoga mat sandals are some of the most comfortable and durable options available. With their yoga mat footbed and classic jersey foot straps, your feet will stay solidly in place and won’t fatigue. We looked at the best yoga sandals available and found five of our favorites.

Best for Walking

Sanuk Women’s Yoga Sling 2 Sandal

Comfort and Cushion. Walk all day in maximum comfort with comfortable, cushiony sandals that hold your feet in place.

What We Liked:

Sanuk is known for sandals that withstand lots of walking without losing their comfort factor. These have a yoga mat footbed with a padded rubber outsole. The straps are made of soft, stretchable fabric that hold your feet in place. These sandals are ideal for narrow feet. They can be machine washed when dirty and dry quickly when left to air dry. The wrapped toe post ensures continual comfort no matter how long you wear them. Get it here.

Most Cushion

Skechers Women’s Meditation-Studio Kicks

All-Day Comfort. Wear these for all-day comfort whether you’re walking a few miles or standing on your feet for hours.

What We Liked:

The platform for this sandal measures a half-inch, making it one of the highest options for these sandals. They have a rubber sole, and the straps are made of 100% stretchable jersey material. The sole is imprinted with a slight anti-slip pattern, ensuring a good grip for regular walks. The toe post is padded by fabric, ensuring comfortable wear all day long. Get it here.

Best Value

Fitory Womens Flip Flops Yoga Sling

Stylish and Comfortable. Go to town in style with these comfortable yoga mat flip flops that hold your feet in for secure all-day walking.

What We Liked:

These comfortable flip flops are stylish enough to go with regular everyday outfits. They’re made of comfortable yoga mat material with a rubber bottom to make an ideal walking sandal. They’re lightweight and flexible, with durable tread, and feature straps made of soft material. Each pair comes with a 100% money-back guarantee, making this pair the ultimate win-win. Get it here.

Best for Hiking

CIOR Women’s Sport Sandals Hiking Sandals

Hike in Comfort. Hike the day away in comfort and style with these open-toe, anti-slip sandals made to grip the ground.

What We Liked:

With fully-adjustable straps and heel protection, these sandals are sure to fit snug to your feet. They have an anti-skid rubber sole and EVA yoga mat insole, so they are soft, grip well, and provide extra cushion for rough terrain. Easy hook and loop closures allow you to put them on or take them off quickly. Arch support is built into the sandals, perfect for extensive walking and hiking. Buy it here.

Most Stylish

Ranberone Women’s Yoga Mat Flip Flops

Look and Feel Great. Match almost any outfit with these classy yoga matt sandals, perfect for a day on the town or at the beach.

What We Liked:

The footbed on these stylish sandals are made of cushioned yoga mat material. The platform is rubber, and the straps are made of fabric for ultimate comfort and style. They are slip-resistant and lightweight, perfect for walking, trips to the beach, and travel. The padded toe post ensures maximum comfort, and the fabric straps will secure your feet with minimal chafing. Get it here.