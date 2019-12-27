Top Yoga Apps

Our phones can often be a distracting part of our everyday lives, but what if we could use them to become more focused? As it turns out, a number of apps are geared specifically towards meditation and yoga, so you can perfect the art of self-reflection while on the go. Many of these apps cost nothing at all and provide helpful information to keep you motivated throughout your workout journey. With a number of different features and resources, you’re sure to find the perfect app to add to your workout routine.

Best For Beginners

Yoga For Beginners: Poses for Strength, Flexibility and Relaxation

Professional Instruction. This handy guide shows you the ropes of popular yoga poses.

What We Liked:

This introduction to yoga includes over an hour of professional instruction. With this DVD rental, you’ll learn how to practice yoga properly right from the comfort of home and at a fraction of the price. Plus, it’s available on your phone or smart TV for you to watch easily on the go. If you’re a visual learner, this is an excellent resource to start with. Get it today.

For Everyday Use

Simply Yoga - Fitness Trainer for Workouts and Poses

Endless Yoga Poses. Simply Yoga helps beginners and experts alike master their yoga routines.

What We Liked:

This app is free and is full of workouts and poses demonstrated by trained instructors. Each workout is broken down into 20, 40, and 60-minute intervals, so you can practice yoga regardless of a busy schedule. Plus, each workout has a difficulty meter, so you can track progress and build up to more difficult workouts accordingly. Buy it today.

Best Overall

Gaia for Fire TV: Conscious Yoga, Meditation, and Spirituality

Full Body Meditation. Gaia is packed with free resources to guide you on your yoga journey.

What We Liked:

Gaia is full of valuable resources, despite being entirely free. The app is separated into lifestyle, exercise, and spirituality categories so you can find exactly what you need without any extra hassle. Watch trained instructors perform complicated poses from the comfort of your home. Plus, Gaia connects directly with Amazon Fire TV for ease of use. Buy it now.

Best For Meditation

Zen TV

Abundance of Peaceful Sounds. Zen TV is jam-packed with peaceful sounds for restful sleep and focused meditation.

What We Liked:

This free app is full of peaceful sounds to focus your meditations. With samples from Gregorian chants, trickling waterfalls, and crackling fires, you’ll be transported to a whole new place with this app. It also has settings for sleep, with extra-long sound sessions that extend over five hours. The user interface is super intuitive, so you’ll be enjoying Zen TV in no time at all. Get it here.