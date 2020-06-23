Top Yoga Dress Pants
Best Bootcut
Safort 28" 30" 32" 34" Inseam Regular Tall Dress Bootcut Yoga Pants
Customize Them
These yoga pants feature a roomy leg with a slight flair, helping them to resemble the look of work slacks.
What We Liked
These yoga pants are made from 79% polyester and 21% spandex, so they’re thinner and more elastic than traditional dress pants. They feature two front pockets and feature four different inseam lengths, to allow you to customize the pants yourself for the right fit. Get them here.
Best Slim Fit
Bamans Women's Skinny Leg Work Pull on Slim Stretch Yoga Dress Pants w/Tummy Control
Simple Style
These yoga pants offer a sleek, snug look with an ankle design, plus two front pockets that give them a dressier appearance.
What We Liked
These yoga pants are made from 87% polyester and 13% spandex, so they bring plenty of stretch. They also feature a wide elasticized waistband to create a comfortable fit that doesn’t restrict. Buy them now.
Best for Belts
Yogipace,Belt Loops,Women's Petite/Regular/Tall Straight Leg Yoga Dress Pants
Added Features
These yoga pants bring the office look thanks to their belt loops, faux fly, and pockets.
What We Liked
These yoga pants offer a straight leg design that can be dressed up more with a dressier top, belt and shoe. These pants are made from 87% nylon and 13% spandex, and promise to not be see-through, so you can feel at ease. Buy them here.
Most Athletic Style
CRZ YOGA Women's Stretch Lounge Sweatpants Travel Ankle Drawstring 7/8 Athletic Track Yoga Dress Pants
Move Around
These yoga pants come with a drawstring at the waist and are designed to hit above the ankles, creating a more active look.
What We Liked
You can snag these leggings in nine different solid colors, like simple black and olive green. They’re made from a mix of polyamide and spandex, and are designed to fit a range of occasions, with two deep side pockets adding extra functionality. Get them now.