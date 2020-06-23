Top Yoga Dress Pants

Yoga pants that we can wear in slightly more formal settings? Yes, please. Yoga dress pants bring the comfort and flexibility of yoga pants with the more formal look of dress slacks, so they can make a cozy and versatile addition to your wardrobe. To help you find a great pair, we’ve pulled together a few popular options.

Best Bootcut

Safort 28" 30" 32" 34" Inseam Regular Tall Dress Bootcut Yoga Pants

Customize Them

These yoga pants feature a roomy leg with a slight flair, helping them to resemble the look of work slacks.

What We Liked

These yoga pants are made from 79% polyester and 21% spandex, so they’re thinner and more elastic than traditional dress pants. They feature two front pockets and feature four different inseam lengths, to allow you to customize the pants yourself for the right fit. Get them here.

Best Slim Fit

Bamans Women's Skinny Leg Work Pull on Slim Stretch Yoga Dress Pants w/Tummy Control

Simple Style

These yoga pants offer a sleek, snug look with an ankle design, plus two front pockets that give them a dressier appearance.

What We Liked

These yoga pants are made from 87% polyester and 13% spandex, so they bring plenty of stretch. They also feature a wide elasticized waistband to create a comfortable fit that doesn’t restrict. Buy them now.

Best for Belts

Yogipace,Belt Loops,Women's Petite/Regular/Tall Straight Leg Yoga Dress Pants

Added Features

These yoga pants bring the office look thanks to their belt loops, faux fly, and pockets.

What We Liked

These yoga pants offer a straight leg design that can be dressed up more with a dressier top, belt and shoe. These pants are made from 87% nylon and 13% spandex, and promise to not be see-through, so you can feel at ease. Buy them here.

Most Athletic Style

CRZ YOGA Women's Stretch Lounge Sweatpants Travel Ankle Drawstring 7/8 Athletic Track Yoga Dress Pants

Move Around

These yoga pants come with a drawstring at the waist and are designed to hit above the ankles, creating a more active look.

What We Liked

You can snag these leggings in nine different solid colors, like simple black and olive green. They’re made from a mix of polyamide and spandex, and are designed to fit a range of occasions, with two deep side pockets adding extra functionality. Get them now.