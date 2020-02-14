3 Yoga Poses for Deeper Intimacy

Lying on your belly, bring your forearms forward with your elbows directly under your shoulders, palms facing down. Allow for the weight of your belly, legs, and pelvis to relax into the mat or floor while lightly pressing down into your forearms to lift your chest slightly. Inhale. As you exhale, press your palms and forearms more deeply into the floor and gently tilt your pelvis forward and bring your belly in toward your mat. On your next exhale, release. Repeat 3 times.

This pose connects you with your pelvic floor, while also opening up your spine. This creates a deeper connection within that also allows for trust, openness, and self-connection.

