3 Yoga Poses for Deeper Intimacy

Let love in by practicing these self-compassion postures first.
Author:
Publish date:

Want to bond more deeply with your partner? Start by connecting more deeply with yourself. Try these poses to sense your body more fully, get in touch with your breath, and stoke your internal fire. This will help you sync up more effectively with your lover. 

Lying on your belly, bring your forearms forward with your elbows directly under your shoulders, palms facing down. Allow for the weight of your belly, legs, and pelvis to relax into the mat or floor while lightly pressing down into your forearms to lift your chest slightly. Inhale. As you exhale, press your palms and forearms more deeply into the floor and gently tilt your pelvis forward and bring your belly in toward your mat. On your next exhale, release. Repeat 3 times.&nbsp;This pose connects you with your pelvic floor, while also opening up your spine. This creates a deeper connection within that also allows for trust, openness, and self-connection.See also Sphinx Pose&nbsp;

Mar Soraparu is a Chicago-based yoga teacher, lifestyle coach, and a partner at BIÂN, a private members’ club built on the foundation of holistic wellness, vitality, and social well-being. She strives to reinvigorate and heighten the energy of her clients by enriching their minds and bodies to make space for growth and clarity. Find her at yogawithmar.com or livebian.com.

