The Best Twisting Pose for Cleansing and Energizing - Yoga Journal

The Best Twisting Pose for Cleansing and Energizing

Rejuvenate with these variations of Ardha Matsyendrasana, or Half Lord of the Fishes Pose
This seated spinal twist improves posture, stimulates the digestive tract, and offers a deep, cleansing stretch.

Begin in Sukhasana (Easy Pose) with your right leg crossed on top of your left. Root down with your sitting bones and elongate your spine. Imagine a central axis running from your pelvic floor through your torso to the crown of your head. Try to keep it straight and your body steady so that you don’t sway or lean in any direction. Keep your left leg where it is, and bring your right foot to the mat outside of your left knee. With your right big-toe mound, root down, and drop your right outer hip. Inhale, and lift your left arm toward the ceiling. Exhale, and turn your torso to the right, hooking your left elbow outside your right knee. Lower your right hand to the floor beside your right hip. Press your right knee away from your midline to create more resistance for your left elbow to work against. Inhale, and elongate your central axis, turning your upper body deeper into the twist. Hold for at least 5 breaths, and repeat on the other side (pictured).&nbsp;

Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Lord of the Fishes Pose)

