6 Circulation-Boosting Yoga Moves

Cramped from sitting all day during the coronavirus shutdown? Give your back some love (and alleviate pain) with this satisfying practice for spinal mobility.

The human spine has the capacity to move in six different directions, yet often we only move our spines in a couple of ways all day long. Taking the time to move it in all directions—side bending, twisting, backward, and forward—allows your spine to experience its complete range of motion, which helps increase circulation and can boost your mood. So next time your body feels stiff or your mind seems stuck, give the theses six movements of the spine a shot. Kripalu Yoga teacher Janna Delgado has your back and shows you how in the sequence below.

