13 Must-Haves for Kids Yoga at Home

These colorful and interactive games, books, props, and more will keep your little ones entertained while learning yoga.

Keeping your kids active and engaged is more important than ever, with disruptions to routines and lots of time at home. Turn out it's the perfect time to teach children about yoga! Here, find kid-friendly mats, props, books, and games that can get your kids to act like yogis.

YOGi FUN Kids Yoga Book for Girls and Boys with Original Yoga Rhyming Poems and Coloring Pages If the children in your life love art, try out this compact yoga-themed coloring book. It contains 20 poses and rhyming poem sheets to help kids remember their favorite asana. Plus, extra pages are included so kids can create their own poses. Buy it here, $6. See also 11 Poses to Help Kids Feel Brave 1 / 13

