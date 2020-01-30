8 Yoga Poses to Sleep Better Tonight

Try this sequence before bed, or anytime, to relieve stress and calm your nervous system.

One of the reasons that so many of us find it hard to sleep is our inability to shift from the fight-or-flight mode into the parasympathetic nervous system, where deep rest is possible. This sequence turns down the intensity of modern life and helps you drop into your deeper, calmer self.

1. Cat/Cow For Cow Pose, inhale and tip your hip points down, widening your sit bones. Dip down into your belly and open through your chest. From Cow Pose, exhale, curl your chin in and use your exhale to lift your navel in and up. Press into your hands and feel some space between your shoulder blades as your upper spine domes. Your spine arches tail-to-crown, like an angry cat. See also Cow Pose 1 / 7

Excerpted from Yoga: A Manual for Life by Naomi Annand. Reprinted in arrangement with Bloomsbury Sport.