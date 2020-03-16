In These Times... Practice at Home with YJ's Free Webinar Series
Your daily life may have just dramatically shifted, but now more than ever it's important to keep up your yoga practice. Whether you're self-isolating at home or on the front lines, we're inviting you to a series of (free) live webinar practices offered by Yoga Journal's online education faculty to help you find your center—so you can stay calm when you step off of mat.
How it works: Sign up for each of the webinars at the links below. (You have to register each individual session.) You’ll receive confirmation that you signed up and an access link the day of the practice.
Will more webinars be added? Yes! Bookmark this page, so you can easily access the practices later and sign up for new sessions.
If you can't attend live: We'll record each of the sessions, so you can access them at anytime! Just make sure to sign up.
Where can I find more online classes? Have time to dive into topics like Ayurveda and Tantra? Check out YJ's online course library. You'll find classes that offer in-depth lectures, practices to help you embody what you learn, and so much more.
Where can I find more resources for these times?
WEBINAR SESSIONS:
Flow with Uncertainty & Restore Your Inner Resources with Jillian Pransky
Date: Thursday, March 19
Time: 11am EDT (10am CDT | 9am MDT | 8am PDT)
Click here to learn more & register »
From Panic to Peace: Shift Your Energy with Amina Naru
Date: Friday, March 20
Time: 12pm EDT (11am CDT | 10am MDT | 9am PDT)
Click here to learn more & register »
Better Rest: Sleep Your Way to Calm & Well-Being with Pamela Stokes Eggleston
Date: Friday, March 20
Time: 7:30pm EDT (6:30pm CDT | 5:30pm MDT | 4:30pm PDT)
Click here to learn more & register »
Get Grounded: Balance Your Root Chakra & Vata Dosha with Larissa Hall Carlson
Date: Saturday, March 21
Time: Noon EDT (11am CDT | 10am MDT | 9am PDT)
Click here to learn more & register »
Practice with Sally Kempton
Date: Sunday, March 22
Time: 3pm EDT (2pm CDT | 1pm MDT | noon PDT)
Click here to learn more & register »
Practice with Colleen Saidman Yee
Date: Monday, March 22
Time: TBD
Click here to learn more & register (you'll get email updates when details are finalized) »
Practice with Rina Jakubowicz
Date: Tuesday, March 23
Time: TBD
Click here to learn more & register (you'll get email updates when details are finalized) »