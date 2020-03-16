In These Times... Practice at Home with YJ's Free Webinar Series

Keep calm and boost your overall well-being with sessions from our online education teachers.

Your daily life may have just dramatically shifted, but now more than ever it's important to keep up your yoga practice. Whether you're self-isolating at home or on the front lines, we're inviting you to a series of (free) live webinar practices offered by Yoga Journal's online education faculty to help you find your center—so you can stay calm when you step off of mat.

How it works: Sign up for each of the webinars at the links below. (You have to register each individual session.) You’ll receive confirmation that you signed up and an access link the day of the practice.

Will more webinars be added? Yes! Bookmark this page, so you can easily access the practices later and sign up for new sessions.

If you can't attend live: We'll record each of the sessions, so you can access them at anytime! Just make sure to sign up.

WEBINAR SESSIONS:

Flow with Uncertainty & Restore Your Inner Resources with Jillian Pransky

Date: Thursday, March 19

Time: 11am EDT (10am CDT | 9am MDT | 8am PDT)

Click here to learn more & register »

From Panic to Peace: Shift Your Energy with Amina Naru

Date: Friday, March 20

Time: 12pm EDT (11am CDT | 10am MDT | 9am PDT)

Click here to learn more & register »

Better Rest: Sleep Your Way to Calm & Well-Being with Pamela Stokes Eggleston

Date: Friday, March 20

Time: 7:30pm EDT (6:30pm CDT | 5:30pm MDT | 4:30pm PDT)

Click here to learn more & register »

Get Grounded: Balance Your Root Chakra & Vata Dosha with Larissa Hall Carlson

Date: Saturday, March 21

Time: Noon EDT (11am CDT | 10am MDT | 9am PDT)

Click here to learn more & register »

Practice with Sally Kempton

Date: Sunday, March 22

Time: 3pm EDT (2pm CDT | 1pm MDT | noon PDT)

Click here to learn more & register »

Practice with Colleen Saidman Yee

Date: Monday, March 22

Time: TBD

Click here to learn more & register (you'll get email updates when details are finalized) »

Practice with Rina Jakubowicz

Date: Tuesday, March 23

Time: TBD

Click here to learn more & register (you'll get email updates when details are finalized) »