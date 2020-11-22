Yoga by the Numbers: The Stats on Yoga and Mental Health

Plus, a practice to help you find peace of mind.

32 studies reviewed and analyzed by the British Journal of Sports Medicine demonstrated that people who regularly engaged in physically active yoga were likely to have fewer depressive symptoms than those who used other types of interventions. Yoga types included in the study were hatha, vinyasa, SVYASA, Kundalini, and Kripalu. Sessions were weekly and lasted between 20 and 90 minutes.

iStock Stígur Már Karlsson /Heimsmyndir

Try this Easy Hatha Practice

1. Begin in Sukhasana (Easy Pose).

2. After a few breaths, bring your right arm overhead and stretch into a sidebend. Repeat on the other side.

3. Next, reach both arms out in front of you and come into Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend). For a deeper stretch, straighten both legs out into a V shape.

4. Next, place your left arm on your left leg and bring your right arm over your head to stretch into a sidebend.

5. Repeat on the other side.

6. Finish in Baddha Konasana (Bound Angle Pose).

