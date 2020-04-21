3 First-Trimester Yoga Poses to Help You Find Balance

Bringing one side hip as close as possible to the baseboard of the wall, swing your legs up the wall until you are reclined on your back with your hips close to the wall. Extend your legs up the wall. You can bend your knees slightly, especially if your hamstrings feel tight. This posture is good for low back pain, revitalizing the body, and combating nausea. Optional prop: A folded blanket can feel really great under your sacrum. (Try the Open Road Goods Yoga Blanket.)

