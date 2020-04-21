3 First-Trimester Yoga Poses to Help You Find Balance

Support your body in early pregnancy with these soothing shapes.
Author:
Publish date:

Pregnancy is a time of rapid transformation, on all levels! Try this asana practice created by prenatal yoga teacher Allie Lindenmuth to balance your energy during your first trimester, a time when many expectant moms feel lethargic and fatigued.  

Bringing one side hip as close as possible to the baseboard of the wall, swing your legs up the wall until you are reclined on your back with your hips close to the wall. Extend your legs up the wall. You can bend your knees slightly, especially if your hamstrings feel tight. This posture is good for low back pain, revitalizing the body, and combating nausea.&nbsp;Optional prop: A folded&nbsp;blanket can feel really great under your sacrum. (Try the&nbsp;Open Road Goods Yoga Blanket.)See also Viparita Karani to Combat Stress

Viparita Karani (Legs-up-the-Wall Pose)

Bringing one side hip as close as possible to the baseboard of the wall, swing your legs up the wall until you are reclined on your back with your hips close to the wall. Extend your legs up the wall. You can bend your knees slightly, especially if your hamstrings feel tight. This posture is good for low back pain, revitalizing the body, and combating nausea. Optional prop: A folded blanket can feel really great under your sacrum. (Try the Open Road Goods Yoga Blanket.)

See also Viparita Karani to Combat Stress

1 / 3

See also A Prenatal Yoga Sequence to Worry Less and Trust More

We independently source all of the products that we feature on yogajournal.com. If you buy from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work.

Related