A Rejuvenating Yoga Flow to Help You Surrender

These seven poses will help you navigate the shift from pitta to vata season with grounded grace, ease, and calm.

The transition between summer and fall holds so much promise, poignance, and hope. Think about the mixed feelings many of us have about leaving summer behind, going back to school, and feeling the temperatures drop as the air cools.

Julie Bacon

Ayurveda states that pitta seasons stretches from late spring to early fall. Vata season lasts from late fall to early winter. Pitta and vata are two of three doshas, or constitutions and energies, we are composed of. To balance the pitta element during this transition between seasons, continue to surrender and find fluidity and ease, as these qualities help pacify the fire and heat of pitta. At the same time, starting to ground ourselves energetically will prepare us for vata season, which naturally comes with a lot of variability: lightness in the air, a literal (and energetic) “falling away” and release, such as leaves falling off of trees. Keeping this in mind will help you continue to stay present and adapt to the seasonal transition and your ever changing world.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Focusing on a sense of stability, groundedness, and warmth has a profoundly calming effect on vata and can work wonders during this seasonal shift. In the following sequence, created by yoga teacher Michelle Bricks Prosper, keep your breath smooth and deep, then see if you can bring some of that fluidity and spaciousness to your breath throughout your day-to-day life.

A Flow of Surrender Dancing Shiva Stand at the top of your yoga mat in Tadasana (Mountain Pose) and take a few grounding breaths in and out through your nose. Step the ball of your right foot behind your left foot. Grab your right wrist with your left fingers and side bend to your left. On your inhalations, find length in your side body. On your exhalations, invite a sense of release and surrender. Hold for 3-5 breaths. Uncross your ankles and forward fold over your legs into Uttansana (Standing Forward Bend). see also Stand Taller With These Side Body Lengthening Poses 1 / 7

see also This Healing Sequence Designed for First Responders Can Help Us All Navigate Life's Challenges