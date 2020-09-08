A Rejuvenating Yoga Flow to Help You Surrender
The transition between summer and fall holds so much promise, poignance, and hope. Think about the mixed feelings many of us have about leaving summer behind, going back to school, and feeling the temperatures drop as the air cools.
Ayurveda states that pitta seasons stretches from late spring to early fall. Vata season lasts from late fall to early winter. Pitta and vata are two of three doshas, or constitutions and energies, we are composed of. To balance the pitta element during this transition between seasons, continue to surrender and find fluidity and ease, as these qualities help pacify the fire and heat of pitta. At the same time, starting to ground ourselves energetically will prepare us for vata season, which naturally comes with a lot of variability: lightness in the air, a literal (and energetic) “falling away” and release, such as leaves falling off of trees. Keeping this in mind will help you continue to stay present and adapt to the seasonal transition and your ever changing world.
Focusing on a sense of stability, groundedness, and warmth has a profoundly calming effect on vata and can work wonders during this seasonal shift. In the following sequence, created by yoga teacher Michelle Bricks Prosper, keep your breath smooth and deep, then see if you can bring some of that fluidity and spaciousness to your breath throughout your day-to-day life.
A Flow of Surrender
