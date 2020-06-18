A Yoga Doula Shares a Nurturing Self-Care Sequence

During stressful times, yoga can be a soothing practice that helps tensions in your body to melt away. Maryam Karim, a Los Angeles-based yoga instructor and doula, shares a practice she offers expectant mothers for just that purpose. This sequence focuses on gentle chest, hip, and back openers to strengthen and mobilize your body. Not expecting? Not a problem. Try this sequence anytime to feel better fast.
Sukhasana (Easy Pose)
Find a comfortable seated position. You could sit on a yoga block to help you lengthen your spine, or sit against a wall or on a chair. Relax your shoulders and abdominal muscles. Place your palms on your belly. Take a deep breath in and out through your nose. Keep your hands on your belly, connecting with your baby. Repeat this breath cycle at least 5 times. While maintaining connection to your baby, I invite you to create a mantra for your pregnancy and birth. For example: “I listen to what my body needs” or “My body is the perfect home for my baby.”
