A Yoga Doula Shares a Nurturing Self-Care Sequence

Find a comfortable seated position. You could sit on a yoga block to help you lengthen your spine, or sit against a wall or on a chair. Relax your shoulders and abdominal muscles. Place your palms on your belly. Take a deep breath in and out through your nose. Keep your hands on your belly, connecting with your baby. Repeat this breath cycle at least 5 times. While maintaining connection to your baby, I invite you to create a mantra for your pregnancy and birth. For example: “I listen to what my body needs” or “My body is the perfect home for my baby.”

