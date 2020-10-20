An Accessible Yoga Sequence for Practicing Lord of the Dance Pose

From Tabletop, bring a block or folded blanket under one hand to play with an asymmetrical version of Cat-Cow. Inhale, and lift your tailbone. Let your belly drop toward the floor, pressing your hands down, lifting your chest, and looking upward. Exhale, curl your tailbone under, arch your back, and let your chin drop toward your chest. Try the prop under your other hand or below a knee, noticing how it changes your experience of the pose.