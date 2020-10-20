An Accessible Yoga Sequence for Practicing Lord of the Dance Pose
Try Amber Karnes' way of accessing the energizing and balancing benefits of Natarajasana.
Amber Karnes, the founder of Body Positive Yoga, created this sequence to approach Natarajasana (Lord of the Dance Pose), one of her favorite postures, in a new way: It’s less about creating a “pretty” pose and more about exploring sensation and muscular action. Stay in each pose for 5–10 breaths, depending on what feels supportive to your body. Finish with some forward bends and twists.
Mat Version
Seated Version
Try this technique from Amber for making common yoga poses accessible for folks in larger bodies.