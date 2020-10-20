An Accessible Yoga Sequence for Practicing Lord of the Dance Pose - Yoga Journal

An Accessible Yoga Sequence for Practicing Lord of the Dance Pose

Try Amber Karnes' way of accessing the energizing and balancing benefits of Natarajasana.
Author:
Publish date:

Amber Karnes, the founder of Body Positive Yoga, created this sequence to approach Natarajasana (Lord of the Dance Pose), one of her favorite postures, in a new way: It’s less about creating a “pretty” pose and more about exploring sensation and muscular action. Stay in each pose for 5–10 breaths, depending on what feels supportive to your body. Finish with some forward bends and twists. 

Mat Version

From Tabletop, bring a block or folded blanket under one hand to play with an asymmetrical version of Cat-Cow. Inhale, and lift your tailbone. Let your belly drop toward the floor, pressing your hands down, lifting your chest, and looking upward. Exhale, curl your tailbone under, arch your back, and let your chin drop toward your chest. Try the prop under your other hand or below a knee, noticing how it changes your experience of the pose.&nbsp;

1. MARJARYASANA-BITILASANA | Cat-Cow Poses

Seated Version

Come to a comfortable seat in a chair with your feet flat on the floor. Practice Cat-Cow as cued in the Mat Version (left) but with the block under one hand or foot.&nbsp;

1. MARJARYASANA-BITILASANA | Cat-Cow Poses

Try this technique from Amber for making common yoga poses accessible for folks in larger bodies.

