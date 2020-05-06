Try This Yoga Sequence for Going with the Flow, Inspired by Astrology
One of the biggest hurdles we face when creating—or practicing yoga—is learning how to get out of our own way and plug into the flow of the present moment. Whenever we’re lacking imagination, we can always come to the mat to move energy around and distill the chatter.
The sequence below taps into the source energy of creativity, rousing the sacral chakra (svadhisthana) to channel the muse. The poses in this sequence also stimulate the throat chakra (visuddha) to hone authentic self-expression, open the heart chakra (anahata) to rekindle the flames of passion, activate the crown chakra (sahasrara) to awaken us to higher insight, and energize the solar plexus chakra (manipura) to increase motivation and confidence.
The key to this set of poses is to play, moving your body through its full range of motion. Feel free to linger when a deeper stretch is called for: Perhaps create a mini-vinyasa by linking a few poses together, and finish up with a sweet meditation and a nice long Savasana. Get creative!
Sections of this piece appear in The Yoga Almanac, March 2020, New Harbinger Publications. Reprinted with permission: New Harbinger Publications, Inc. © 2020 Lisette Cheresson & Andrea Rice