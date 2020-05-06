Try This Yoga Sequence for Going with the Flow, Inspired by Astrology

Boost your creativity with asana that open your chakras and keep you aligned with the astrological seasons.

One of the biggest hurdles we face when creating—or practicing yoga—is learning how to get out of our own way and plug into the flow of the present moment. Whenever we’re lacking imagination, we can always come to the mat to move energy around and distill the chatter.

The sequence below taps into the source energy of creativity, rousing the sacral chakra (svadhisthana) to channel the muse. The poses in this sequence also stimulate the throat chakra (visuddha) to hone authentic self-expression, open the heart chakra (anahata) to rekindle the flames of passion, activate the crown chakra (sahasrara) to awaken us to higher insight, and energize the solar plexus chakra (manipura) to increase motivation and confidence.

The key to this set of poses is to play, moving your body through its full range of motion. Feel free to linger when a deeper stretch is called for: Perhaps create a mini-vinyasa by linking a few poses together, and finish up with a sweet meditation and a nice long Savasana. Get creative!

1. MATSYASANA, VARIATION (Fish Pose with a block) This pose stimulates the creative waters of our sacral chakra and balances the heart chakra, stretching the front of the neck. Opening the throat allows us to actualize what we conceive, when we create the space to do so. It gives us the stability to withstand distractions and the freedom to let our minds wander. Lie on your back with your shoulders supported by the block. Press your forearms into the ground just below the rib cage to safely extend the spine as the chest lifts. This creates space and stretches the psoas (the muscles connecting the spine and legs). Let your head fall gently toward the ground without constricting your breath. See also Fish Pose: Step-by-Step Instructions 1 / 7

Sections of this piece appear in The Yoga Almanac, March 2020, New Harbinger Publications. Reprinted with permission: New Harbinger Publications, Inc. © 2020 Lisette Cheresson & Andrea Rice