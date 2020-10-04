Try This Classic Hip Opener to Feel Rooted and Connected
These variations of Baddha Konasana, or Cobbler's Pose, will help keep you grounded.
Baddha Konasana (Cobbler's Pose or Bound Angle Pose) is a classic grounding, anchoring pose. This seemingly simple pose offers a myriad of benefits, including:
- Stimulates abdominal organs, ovaries and prostate gland, bladder, and kidneys
- Stimulates the heart and improves general circulation
- Stretches the inner thighs, groins, and knees
- Helps relieve mild depression, anxiety, and fatigue
- Soothes menstrual discomfort and sciatica
- Helps relieve the symptoms of menopause
- Therapeutic for flat feet, high blood pressure, infertility, and asthma
- Consistent practice of this pose until late into pregnancy is said to help ease childbirth.
- Traditional texts say that Baddha Konasana destroys disease and gets rid of fatigue.
Here, three ways to adapt the pose to your body and needs:
