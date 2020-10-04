Try This Classic Hip Opener to Feel Rooted and Connected

Sit with your legs straight out in front of you, raising your pelvis on a blanket if your hips or groins are tight. Exhale, bend your knees and draw your heels toward your pelvis. Root your sitting bones to the yoga mat or props evenly. Release your knees out to the sides and press the soles of your feet together.

Bring your heels as close to your pelvis as you comfortably can. With the first and second finger and thumb, grasp the big toe of each foot. Always keep the outer edges of your feet firmly on the floor. If it isn't possible to hold your toes, clasp each hand around the same-side ankle or shin.

Sit so that your pubis in front and tailbone in back are equidistant from the floor. Your perineum then will be approximately parallel to the floor and your pelvis in a neutral position. Firm your sacrum and shoulder blades against the back and lengthen your front torso through the top of the sternum.

Never force your knees down. Instead, release the heads of your thigh bones toward the floor. When this action leads, your knees follow. You can support your thighs with yoga blocks and/or blankets to encourage your inner thighs to soften and release.

Try these yoga blocks to support your thighs in this pose