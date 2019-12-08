Engage and Energize Your Body (Even on Days You're Stuck at a Desk)

Don't have time for a mat-based practice today? You can energize and strengthen your body anywhere with this simple chair yoga sequence. It's perfect for deskbound days, or as a break when you're feeling sluggish in your body or mind.
Author:
Publish date:

This sequence from Mindful Chair Yoga Deck by Jennifer Cohen Harper and Mayuri Gonzales can be done from almost anywhere and is appropriate for kids and adults. Get the book here. 

See also An Accessible Yoga Practice You Can Do In a Chair

Sit tall with your feet on the floor and your hands on your belly. This is Seated Mountain. Breathe in and let your belly soften and expand, and as you breathe out, draw your belly in. Continue for a few breaths. Do you notice any changes in the rest of your body.&nbsp;See also 5 Pranayama Techniques With the Power to Transform Your Practice - &amp; Your Life

Belly Breath

Sit tall with your feet on the floor and your hands on your belly. This is Seated Mountain. Breathe in and let your belly soften and expand, and as you breathe out, draw your belly in. Continue for a few breaths.

Do you notice any changes in the rest of your body. 

See also 5 Pranayama Techniques With the Power to Transform Your Practice - & Your Life

1 / 11

Related