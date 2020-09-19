A Fall Equinox Flow For Finding Your Balance

The 2020 fall equinox is on September 22. Aside from being a regular seasonal and astrological shift, this time of year also has a strong practical and spiritual significance.

These final days of summer carry an energy of brilliant abundance, bountiful gardens, perfect sunsets, and a satisfying feeling of completion. In a simpler society, this was the time to take stock of the harvest, draw inward, and preserve resources for the coming winter.

Over the years, I’ve shaped my yoga and spiritual teachings around these primal and innate connections to the Earth’s consciousness. By deepening our awareness of these seasonal energies and planetary shifts, we are connecting to something larger. We are plugging into the inherent wisdom of the Earth. We can utilize that connection in our spiritual and self-care practices.

Harnessing Fall Equinox Energy

Known in some mystical traditions as Mabon, the fall equinox is a time where the energies of light and dark are held in balance, as the equinox is the day when the length of day and night are perfectly equal. Post-equinox, the days continue to grow shorter and give way to longer nights, marking the start of the slow descent into winter. The days will continue to shorten until the winter solstice in December.

One of the biggest themes for this time of year is balance. Although we may strive for balance throughout the year, how often do we give ourselves a chance to deeply reflect on this idea in our lives? Consider areas of your life where you intuitively feel out of balance and ponder ways to bring yourself back to the center. What’s the balance between giving and receiving in your life? How about creating and allowing?

If possible, avoid acting on the urge to jump right into fixing and more doing. Mabon energy is softer and quieter. See if you can embrace surrender, grace, and trust. And allow yourself the time to truly reap what you’ve sown this year and bask in the final days of summer. After this equinox, the energies of Mother Earth are turning inward toward rest and respite. So prioritizing slowness and self-care would also be fitting.

In the yoga practice that follows, we’re taking a soothing approach to twists and balances. In honoring the balance of light and dark at the equinox, we integrate the left and right side bodies. Alternate Nostril Breathing helps us find a soothing sense of balance between the left and right hemispheres of the brain, while reclined side body stretches to restore the physical body.

Finally, deep hip openers help us to release and settle, honoring the Earth’s seasonal turn toward rest and regeneration. I suggest comfy clothes, soothing lights, and a collection of your favorite fall scents for this practice.

Flow With the Fall Equinox Nadi Shodhana (Alternate Nostril Breathing) Start in a comfortable, seated position. Place your right index finger and middle fingers in to rest on your palm. Using your thumb, close your right nostril and inhale deeply through your left nostril. Then using your ring finger, close your left nostril. Release your thumb from your right nostril and exhale through your right nostril. Inhale through your right nostril, then exhale through your left nostril. Inhale through your left nostril and exhale through your right nostril. Continue for 5 rounds, breathing deeply and intentionally. See also 5 Pranayama Techniques With the Power to Transform Your Practice—& Your Life 1 / 9

