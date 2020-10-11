Calm Fall Anxiety with this Grounding Ayurveda-Influenced Sequence - Yoga Journal

Calm the Fall Frazzles With This Grounding, Cleansing Sequence

Try these seven poses to help you feel more balanced during vata season.
Autumn  is a time of rapidly shifting energies. Nature shows us so many examples of this. Think of the leaves on a tree changing hue daily, only to finally dry up, fall toward the earth, or get carried away by the crisp, cool wind. Because we are part of nature, we feel the excitement and challenges of change and uncertainty within ourselves as well. Fall's clearing away makes room for new beginnings, and let's face it, this can also feel quite unsettling. For some of us, this can result in an anxious and overactive mind, chilly body, and an overall spacey, ungrounded feeling.

In Ayurveda, vata is the energy that is associated with movement, space, and air; our vata energy can often become unbalanced during fall. Additional qualities of this subtle body energy are:

  • Cold
  • Light
  • Dry
  • Irregular
  • Rough
  • Speed
  • Changeable

see also 10 Things Only Vatas Will Understand

Fortunately, your yoga practice can help you re-ground and calm yourself when you are feeling a vata imbalance. Vata is a lively, creative energy when in harmony, so use this sequence to recalibrate your energy and flow through fall with a bit more ease. 

Try this more grounded version of Tadasana to feel solid and steady as a mountain. Stand with your feet about hip-width apart and parallel. Root your feet firmly to the earth while slightly lifting your inner arches. Lengthen from the root of your pelvis to the crown of your head to rebound the earth energy up into your body. Let your arms extend beside your torso as you cultivate openness across your chest and a slight drawing in of your front ribs.&nbsp;Hold for 5–10 breaths.&nbsp;see also&nbsp;5 Steps to Learn Tadasana

see also 5 Steps to Learn Tadasana

