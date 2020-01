Stand in Tadasana (Mountain Pose), and check in with how your body is feeling. Notice what feels clear and what is in need of clearing. Inhale your arms up alongside your ears, and draw your fingertips together with your palms facing the earth. As you begin to exhale, slowly press your palms downward, passing in front of your crown, brow, throat, heart, and belly. Then, when your hands reach your hips, sweep your arms open. Repeat this cycle 5–7 times. During each cycle, visualize yourself clearing the path for your breath to flow freely through your body.