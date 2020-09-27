Try Forearm Plank 3 Ways

Stand about two footprints’ distance from a wall with your feet hip-width apart and parallel. Place your forearms on the wall, adjusting your elbows so they land directly under your shoulders.

Keep your torso and legs parallel to the wall. Press your inner forearms and elbows firmly against the wall. Firm your shoulder blades against your back and spread them away from your spine. Similarly, spread your collarbones away from your sternum.

Press your front thighs slightly away from the wall, but resist your tailbone toward the floor as you lengthen it toward your heels. Hug your outer hips and inner thighs toward your midline to help you engage your core.

Lift the base of your skull away from the back of your neck and look straight at the wall, keeping your throat and eyes soft.

Stay for anywhere from 30 seconds to 1 minute. Then, replace one elbow at a time with your palm and release away from the wall.

