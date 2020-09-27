Try Forearm Plank 3 Ways
Tone and strengthen your whole body with this grounding pose.
Forearm Plank Pose is a full body practice that tones your core, arms, and legs. Energetically, this shape offers grounding, strengthening, and an opportunity for deep focus. It’s a great posture to practice in the beginning of class to fire up your whole body and build heat in your core to take you through your entire session. You can also use any variation of this posture as a quick stand alone practice when you only have a minute or two for yoga.
