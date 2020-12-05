Holistic Hamstrings: Poses to Stretch and Strengthen These Key Muscles

Try this yoga sequence to elongate, strengthen, stabilize, and balance the backs of your legs
We work with our hamstrings a lot in yoga, oftentimes focusing quite intently on stretching these muscles. But healthy hamstrings aren’t just flexible—they’re strong and nimble too. After all, these muscles are key for everyday activities, such as walking and squatting. This sequence offers a variety of hamstring moves. Yes, there are plenty of stretches, but you’ll also work on your stability and balance, strengthening your hamstrings and, eventually, relaxing them.

Pro tip: in the poses that offer a stretch, focus the stretch on the belly of the muscle rather than at the attachments (your hamstring attachment points are at the knees and sitting bones). If you feel pulling in either of these areas, back off by bending your knees slightly and engaging your core a bit more diligently. 


From Tabletop, walk your hands forward about two handprints, lift your knees and walk your feet back until your body forms and inverted "V" shape. If you are unsure of your hand or foot placement, roll out briefly to Plank Pose with your wrists under your shoulders, and your hips lifted to about the same height as your shoulders. Then lift your hips up and back into Down Dog. Keep lifting the weight of your torso and hips up and out of your wrists as you lower your heels toward the ground.&nbsp;Note: your heels may not touch, and you might need to bend your knees if your hamstrings feel tight.&nbsp;

From Tabletop, walk your hands forward about two handprints, lift your knees and walk your feet back until your body forms and inverted "V" shape. If you are unsure of your hand or foot placement, roll out briefly to Plank Pose with your wrists under your shoulders, and your hips lifted to about the same height as your shoulders. Then lift your hips up and back into Down Dog. Keep lifting the weight of your torso and hips up and out of your wrists as you lower your heels toward the ground. 

Note: your heels may not touch, and you might need to bend your knees if your hamstrings feel tight. 

