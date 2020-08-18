This Healing Sequence Designed for First Responders Can Help Us All Navigate Life's Challenges

Eric Brenneman is a yoga teacher and retired firefighter who now serves as CFO of Yoga for First Responders. Robert Sturman

It was our first date, on a New York City spring afternoon, at an al fresco dining table perched high above Second Avenue, when I saw Brian’s jaw go slack, his handsome firefighter’s profile tightening as he scanned the crowded bar scene. “Crystal, the first thing I want you to do any time you’re in a crowded place is find the spot where you can exit easiest—not the emergency exit,” he told me.

He wore an inexplicable look of concern on his face as he pointed out a corner of the balcony (not the fire escape) that I never would have noticed. From that terrace, he said, we could access the scaffolding of the building next door and climb down to the sidewalk.

As our relationship progressed, I realized Brian’s experiences as a firefighter and 9/11 first responder were responsible for much of his personal turmoil—his tendency to startle at loud noises; his susceptibility to spin into sudden, deep rages; and the challenges around being forced into retirement at age 37. My connection with him, our eventual split, and the friendships I forged with other first responders helped me understand just how much people in this profession can benefit from the calm and focus of a yoga practice.

Studies show that first responders are at an increased risk for mental health conditions such as depression, stress, PTSD, substance abuse, and suicide. And those who were on the ground during 9/11 face a slew of additional health issues. In fact, the FDNY World Trade Center Health Program reports that 13,427 firefighters and EMTs who were at Ground Zero (out of 15,661) have been treated for a World Trade Center–related illness—1,100 with cancer and 10,600 with respiratory diseases. Additionally, a study of nearly 13,000 9/11 rescue workers led by researchers at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Monteﬁore Medical Center, in collaboration with the FDNY, found that on average, all participants had lost about 10 percent of their lung function in the year after the attack and 5,000 had persistent symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath.

I felt driven to help these heroes, so in 2015, I contacted the nonprofit Friends of Firefighters, which provides free mental health and wellness services to New York City’s active and retired ﬁreﬁghters and their families. Soon thereafter, I began leading weekly yoga classes for the FDNY in Manhattan.

Build Mindful Breathing

For all of us, breathwork is key for regulating the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems and maintaining a healthy immune system and optimal respiratory function. For first responders, an increase in stress hormones can take hold in mere seconds. Focusing on breathing can soothe reactive bodies and minds, and promote faster recovery from the dramatic fluctuations that nervous systems experience when being called into emergency duty on a moment’s notice.

Breath awareness can determine life or death for firefighters. The self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) they wear in a blaze contains only enough air for 30 minutes to an hour, and when factoring in the exertion from working, those times can get cut in half, meaning firefighters may have only 15 to 20 minutes to get in and out of a burning building. So a first responder’s ability to regulate and control their breath can help ensure they conserve oxygen—and that heavy, stressed-out breathing doesn’t jeopardize their reserves.

Stretch with Awareness

For first responders, hip- and heart-opening poses are useful to help unravel blockages and create openness in these tender spaces that tend to tighten during stress. Spinal twists and stretches target the back, respiratory tract, and shoulders to release clenching and make breathing easier. The following sequence has helped me and my first-responder students heal and find solace.

Marjaryasana and Bitilasana (Cat-Cow Poses) From Tabletop, exhale, and round your spine toward the ceiling. Gaze between your thighs and gently tuck your chin in toward your chest. Inhale, and dip your belly down and reach up toward the ceiling with your head and chest. Repeat 5 times.

Model Eric Brenneman is a retired firefighter, a yoga teacher and chief financial officer of Yoga for First Responders, an organization that brings yoga to first responders and military personnel throughout the United States. Learn more at yogaforfirstresponders.org.