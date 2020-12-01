Invigorate Your Body and Mind With This Warming Sequence
Try this dynamic yoga flow to balance your energy
If the cooler, shorter days have you feeling tired and ungrounded, you’re not alone. Even though moving vigorously might be the last thing you feel like doing lately, heat-building standing and heart-opening postures can quickly balance the cool, dry, airy qualities (vata energy) that can leave us feeling frazzled and spacey. Try this sequence by yoga teacher Gabrielle Marchese to boost your energy and alertness and to warm up from within.