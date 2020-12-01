Invigorate Your Body and Mind With This Warming Sequence

Begin in a comfortable, easy seat. Allow the weight of your pelvis to distribute evenly on your mat. Keep your spine long and shoulders relaxed as the crown of your head gently reaches toward the ceiling. Place your palms face down on your thighs to ground your energy. Begin to breathe deeply through the diaphragm. As you inhale, feel your lower belly expand; as you exhale feel the air easily leave your body. Direct your full awareness to the sensation of your breath, gently redirecting your focus when your mind begins to wander. Continue for 3–5 minutes.