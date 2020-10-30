Keep Yoga Weird With This Creative Sequence

Boost your brain power and think outside of the box with these playful poses.
Author:
Publish date:

Some of our favorite yoga poses are described in straight lines and boxy angles–Triangle, Plank, and Extended Side Angle poses for example. But the human body is more attuned to spirals and curves. Think about the double helix of our DNA, the path of our limbs as they emerge in vitro, and the way we swing our arms as we walk and run. Even our sports actions are described in curved movements, thanks to the twisting action of the torso: football spirals, tennis ball top-spins, and glove hooks.

Moving in fluid, unpredictable ways helps us stay agile—physically and mentally. 

“Moving weirdly helps keep the brain healthy," says Beret Kirkeby, a massage therapist, yoga therapist, and Prema Yoga Institute teacher. "It's also oxygenating to our tissue, moves synovial fluid, and helps us maintain range of motion." If we limit ourselves to habitual and repetitive movements, we may start thinking that anything outside the ordinary is scary or possibly painful, explains Kirkeby. "Moving weirdly is a fundamental part of keeping a flexible mind and body,” she adds.

This sequence by Dana Slamp, Prema Yoga Institute founder, helps you step out of rigid alignment and flow into more creative shapes. The movements play with open twists for better cross-body movement and with retracting your shoulder blades for “slide and glide” across your upper back. Both your inner thighs and outer glutes get some love, since they can become tight when the body is confined to the left and right movements of the sagittal plane. Just apply playfulness as you practice, and stay weird!

For your warmup, enjoy some gentle spinal twists, Cat and Cow Poses, and circular wrist moves. Release onto your belly. Separate your hands wider than your mat and lift your upper body to a comfortable position. Begin to circle your upper body in a flowing cobra, allowing the head of your arm bones to dip or draw back, and your head to move slowly in circles. Listen to what feels good, get weird, and pause anytime you need to explore a sensation. Explore this movement for 1–2 minutes.&nbsp;

Flowing Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

For your warmup, enjoy some gentle spinal twists, Cat and Cow Poses, and circular wrist moves. Release onto your belly. Separate your hands wider than your mat and lift your upper body to a comfortable position. Begin to circle your upper body in a flowing cobra, allowing the head of your arm bones to dip or draw back, and your head to move slowly in circles. Listen to what feels good, get weird, and pause anytime you need to explore a sensation. Explore this movement for 1–2 minutes. 

1 / 10

Related

web-Seal-Sarh-Erzin

Lift Your Spirits With This Staycation Yoga Sequence

CreativePractice_315_517054150_bjk_resized

Try This Yoga Sequence for Going with the Flow, Inspired by Astrology

seated spinal twist

Boost Your Motivation and Willpower With This Sequence

fall-meditation

Calm the Fall Frazzles With This Grounding, Cleansing Sequence

easy seat, sukhasana

A Yoga Sequence to Keep You Healthy this Winter

YJNY15-Tony-F-Photography---Saturday-WEB-9668

5 Ways to Creatively Sequence a Yoga Class

HomePractice_314_CCD02612_bjk_resized

This Yoga Sequence for Healthy Joints Will Help You Age Gracefully

YJNY15-Tony-F-Photography-Sunday-WEB-1125

Yoga for Athetes: Focus With Yoga