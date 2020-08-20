Yoga Therapy Trailblazer Michael Lee Shares His Phoenix Rising System

How one pose changed his life and how playing "the edge" could change yours.

Prior to 1984, if someone had told me that a few minutes in Extended Triangle Pose would alter the course of my entire life, I may have laughed at them. But that’s exactly what happened.

During practice one day, my yoga-teacher friend Don Stapleton was guiding me in the pose when I started feeling hot sensations and strong emotions. My mind flashed back to a long-buried memory of being beaten in the schoolyard by a group of older boys. While I wanted to retreat from the intensity of the vision, my friend’s support helped me stay present with it.

Afterward, through journaling, I realized that in the time since that incident, I continued to be intimidated by—and avoided—people who I deemed more powerful than me in some way, such as in authority or size. This ended up limiting my own growth; I wasn’t reaching my potential. Once I had this epiphany, something shifted within me, and I began connecting with leaders and innovators in ways I hadn’t been able to before. I grew stronger, more aware, and more effective in my interactions with others.

I created Phoenix Rising Yoga Therapy (PRYT) a year later to share what I’d learned by combining yoga with deep personal inquiry. After all, this combination had helped transform my world—more so than yoga or therapy alone ever had.

PRYT combines breathwork, gentle poses, meditation, and guided self-inquiry, designed to help practitioners safely embrace their physical limits in order to gain mental and emotional insights into themselves. It does not replace psychotherapy (talk therapy), but rather provides a somatic pathway to a deeper understanding of the self.

Through reverse-engineering my experience, mindful experimentation, and using my yoga-teaching skills, I found simple ways to use poses and breathwork to prime the body and mind for deeper awareness. PRYT helps my students become more in tune with how their thoughts, ideas, beliefs, and habits profoundly inﬂuence their lives.

Methodology

A PRYT session has six phases and draws on the eight limbs of yoga. It also incorporates Buddhist principles, psychology, neuroscience, and trauma research and emphasizes the importance of letting the practitioner’s experience determine what’s right for them. PRYT uses three anchors for practice to help keep practitioners embodied: breath, body awareness, and something called “the edge,” a place where you learn to stay present with slightly uncomfortable sensations.

The Six Phases Of A Phoenix Rising Yoga Therapy Class

Phase 1: Breath And Movement

Phase 1 Belly Breath Stand with a soft, stretched spine, with one hand a few inches below your belly button. Begin slowly and gently ﬁlling your abdomen as you inhale for a count of 4, then exhale for a count of 5. Repeat for 1–3 minutes. 1 / 3

This warm-up of 3-5 minutes uses vigorous motions synchronized with audible breathing to establish a body-breath connection to prep practitioners physically and mentally for asana and meditation. For example, we move in and out of squats, waking up the body as we practice lifting our arms (while inhaling to stand) and then lowering them (exhaling and bending our knees). Each full exhalation facilitates release with a loud ha sound as air leaves the lungs.

Phase 2: Playing The Edge

Phase 2 Standing Sidebend Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Bring your right arm up over your head and reach your ﬁngers toward the ceiling. Lengthen through your entire body. Breathe in deeply, and on the exhalation, reach your torso over to the left for a sidebend. Use 3 breaths to ﬁnd and establish your edge (a stretch that is potentially uncomfortable but not painful). Repeat on the other side. 1 / 3

PRYT encourages practitioners to stay present in uncomfortable physical, mental, and emotional moments in order to slow the ﬂuctuations of the mind. The discomfort from a physical posture silences external distractions and brings awareness to the body and the here and now. In this more grounded state, we can conﬁrm or contradict beliefs that we have about ourselves and the world, reveal patterns, and even uncover the root causes of behaviors, much like what happened during my Triangle Pose epiphany.

Allowing this newfound awareness to inform and shift everyday actions can lead to powerful transformation, not only within ourselves but also in terms of how we move through the world. In asana, this means going deep enough into a stretch to ﬁnd tolerable discomfort—or, as I call it, the edge—and pausing there to experience it while focusing on the breath and allowing it to support us in an unpleasant feeling. PRYT uses postures such as standing sidebends, backbends, and Utkatasana (Chair Pose) that help practitioners establish, explore, and eventually embrace the physical experience of the edge.

Finding a place between over- and under-working gives us the focus necessary for sentience. Homing in on our experiences in real time builds deeper centeredness in our practice’s next phase.

Phase 3: Dropping In

Phase 3 Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) Lying on your abdomen with your pelvis pressing into the mat, stretch your legs back, keeping the tops of your feet ﬁrmly against the ﬂoor. Place your palms just below your shoulder blades. Take several breaths and slowly curl your chest and head up and away from the ground, establishing your edge as you arch your back. If your mind drifts, notice it, and gently bring your awareness back to the now. Embrace the sensations, feelings, and expressions of your body. Slowly lower back down to the mat. 1 / 5

When our stream of thought slows to a trickle, we’ve officially “dropped in” by PRYT standards. If a thought, feeling, or sensation arises in this phase, we invite ourselves to observe it without chasing it, attaching to it, or creating a story around it. PRYT asks that we embrace, accept, and trust whatever comes up and remain tethered to the present through body and breath. Poses that help us drop in include Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) and Navasana (Boat Pose) variations because they challenge our focus, openness, and strength.

Phase 4: Meditation

Sukhasana (Easy Pose): Find a comfortable seated posture. Meditate for at least 5 minutes by focusing on the breath ﬂowing in and out of your nose. If thoughts arise, allow them, then return to the breath. Eleanor Williamson

Inspired by vipassana (clear seeing), this stage involves a seated, pranayama-focused meditation practice guided by an instructor. Finding a meditative state can be easier after intentionally moving the body and breath, because physical activity helps soothe the mind’s chatter—in part by releasing calming endorphins. Here, we might focus on the pauses between in and out breaths to further quiet and center the mind. At the end, we’ll concentrate on the body and any sensations or emotions that arise to carry our cultivated awareness into the session’s final stages.

Phase 5: Listening For Insight

To close your meditation, place a hand on the center of your chest. Bring your awareness to the connection between your body and breath, and pause. Notice if any thoughts, feelings, or visuals arise. It’s also fine if nothing comes up—just notice.

Phase 6: Insight Into Action

Journaling can help you integrate any insights you have from your session. If you feel a ready ﬂow of thoughts, go ahead and free-write. Otherwise, consider the following prompts to help stimulate your journaling:

• What did I notice about myself during this practice?

• What understanding or awareness did I find?

• How is any of what I observed relevant to my life, either now or going forward?

• Based on my reflections, what small changes can I make on a daily basis to act on this awareness to improve my life?

Model Tania Medel is a yoga teacher and PRYT practitioner in Boulder, Colorado. Find her at originsyogatherapy.com.