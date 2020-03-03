This Yoga Sequence Will Reduce Stress and Boost Immunity

Here, 8 poses to open your lungs and help you stay calm and strong as we head into flu (and coronavirus) season.
Slow, rhythmic yoga not only relaxes the body and mind, but certain poses can also  release congestion and enhance overall well-being. Relaxation and stress reduction have actually been linked to a stronger immune system. Worried about all the bugs and viruses going around nowadays? Try the following postures to stay healthy and calm. 

Yoga Poses for Boosting Immunity and Reducing Stress

Before you begin: Gather your props: two blocks, one strap, one bolster, two blankets, and an eye pillow. Warm up with 1-2 rounds of slow, rhythmic Moon Salutations

yoga pose Wide-Legged Forward Bend (Prasarita Padottanasana)

Prasarita Padottanasana (Wide-Legged Standing Forward Bend)

Stand with your feet about 4 feet apart. Interlace your fingers behind your back (or use a strap), and straighten your arms. Fold forward, lifting your arms up toward the ceiling. Keep the weight evenly distributed in your feet, with the legs engaged. Breathe deeply, inviting your chest to open and lungs to clear. This inversion can be wonderful for draining mild chest congestion (excess kapha dosha). With each exhalation, loosen up and invite the day’s tension to release.

