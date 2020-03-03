This Yoga Sequence Will Reduce Stress and Boost Immunity

Here, 8 poses to open your lungs and help you stay calm and strong as we head into flu (and coronavirus) season.

Slow, rhythmic yoga not only relaxes the body and mind, but certain poses can also release congestion and enhance overall well-being. Relaxation and stress reduction have actually been linked to a stronger immune system. Worried about all the bugs and viruses going around nowadays? Try the following postures to stay healthy and calm.

Yoga Poses for Boosting Immunity and Reducing Stress

Before you begin: Gather your props: two blocks, one strap, one bolster, two blankets, and an eye pillow. Warm up with 1-2 rounds of slow, rhythmic Moon Salutations.

