Take Your Spirituality and Sexuality Back This Valentine’s Day

There’s no time like the present to radically reframe your sexuality as spirituality. Most of society is caught up in the lower frequencies associated with sex—meaning most folks are focused on being purely physical, self-gratifying, and impulsive. Making your sexuality spiritual involves anchoring yourself in higher frequencies, such as devotion, reverence, and selflessly giving. The four principles and practices below, for how taking your sexuality back as an act of spirituality, come from Vedanta—the ancient philosophical teachings of yoga—and from my Sattvic and Sexy program, which teaches women how to be comfortable with themselves—with both the pure (sattvic) and the sexy parts of themselves. I’m going to tell it like it is... real, raw and honest.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

My Sattvic and Sexy principles are ideally used in unison; not individually. See them as a collective—that build all aspects of a woman who confidently connects intimately with herself and her partners. A woman who acknowledges her challenges and sets healthy boundaries without feeling guilty.

Sattvic and Sexy Principles

1. Be Courageous

Take ownership of your thoughts, words, and actions. Avoid judgement, blame, and competition. Choose to self-direct your present experience and design your desired future.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

It takes courage to own your sexuality and redefine it for yourself as spirituality, instead of something everyone has already labeled for you and defined for you. Sexual labels such as sluts, prudes, or teases only keep you in the lower frequencies because they are physical and based on whether or not you have sexual intercourse. Instead, you can be spiritually anchored in the higher, allowing freedom from valuing yourself by what you choose sexually. You choose to only have intercourse from a place of conscious intimacy with your partner. This way you are able to conquer any shame or inadequacies revolving your sexuality, such as not feeling enough or using sex as a crutch to stay connected. The focus moves towards a spiritual interaction, no longer just a physical one. Between you and me, this will only make your physical chemistry more palpable and euphoric.

Practice Being Courageous

Set up your mat in front of a mirror if possible. Start your practice with 5 Sun Salutations as a warm up.

Crow Pose (Bakasana)

Nir Livni

INSTRUCTIONS: From your last Samastithi (Tadasana), separate your feet hip width apart. Bend your knees and come into a squat. Bring your elbows to the inside of the knees and separate your hands shoulder width apart. Place your hands in front of you and bring the weight forward onto your hands. Create a 90 degree angle with your arms and lean forward and down. Lift your feet off the floor, one at a time. Hold for 5 deep breaths while you repeat “I can!” Pause and then do it again for 5 more breaths.

See also 4 Steps to Free Yourself From Fear of Inversions

2. Be Honest

Be deeply committed to examining your own truth and to fully understanding the truths of others. Actively choose to live in peace with the reality of what is and what is not.

Honesty provides the clarity to maintain the courage needed to continue on this path. Honesty is an understanding of the truth and the value of being truthful. Most people are riddled with fear of being rejected so they lie to themselves and others in order to be accepted. Even a white lie in a group setting about saying you know a movie reference when you don’t stems from insecurity and an unwillingness to let people see you. Instead you acclimate to others’ expectations and norms to be loved, at your own expense. A Sattvic and Sexy Woman doesn’t need to “fit in” and say something to be accepted. She fits within and accepts herself.

Practice Being Honest

Full Lotus Pose (Padmasana) or Easy Pose (Sukhasana)

Nir Livni

INSTRUCTIONS: After conquering your Crow Pose (or any arm balance you’re working on) position yourself in front of a mirror. Sit in full lotus or in easy pose and make eye contact with yourself. Take 10 deep breaths and repeat “I am honest.” After those 10 breaths, stay looking at yourself in the mirror and ask yourself, “What do I need to be honest with myself about right now?” Take 10 more breaths.

See also As a Yogi, You Should Be Speaking the Truth

3. Be Unburdened

Focus on the highest essential good in everyday activities. Embrace the mystery and beauty unfolding in your relationships, remain unattached to control, and use every interaction as an opportunity to learn and grow.

Being unburdened means that you are not attached. That doesn’t mean being detached and aloof. Instead it means you are not affected by external stimuli. You don’t feel responsible for other people’s lives or happiness. You don’t feel obligated to say “yes” to people when you really know you need to say “no.” You don’t carry self-loathing nor do you take things personally. This principle makes you light and free to flow with what comes and goes. You are not chained to your past, to the fears of the future, your society or your culture. You choose every label for yourself and don’t get affected by how others label you.

Practice Being Unburdened

Reclined Butterfly (Supta Konasana)

Nir Livni

INSTRUCTIONS: From your seated pose, position yourself in a butterfly position - feet together knees apart. Lie down on your back and bend your elbows like cactus elbows, palms facing up. If your knees hurt here place blocks under your knees. Take 20 deep breaths here and repeat “I am free.

See also Tend to React to Tough Situations Without Thinking?

4. Be Nurturing

Seek to support, love, and uplift yourselves, others, and your partner(s). Actively work to reduce harm and create ease and harmony with all those around you.

Nurturing is what allows the three other principles to flourish. Nurturing implies a love and care toward other beings and a supportive mentality. There’s a groundedness and openness you can find in being nurturing.

On their own the above are basic values, but together they wield immense power. None of these principles include an “Eff You!” or rebellion against society or other people. Instead it’s more of an assertion of the higher version of yourself that you’re working toward becoming.

Sattvic and Sexy requires you to stand up and take action for yourself. Simply say, “Now is the time to reclaim my sexuality and assert my spirituality!”

These four principles help you take back your spirituality and your sexuality. Spiritually enhanced women create balanced, beautiful, and bold relationships with themselves and their partners. Fearlessly love, honor your sensuality and thrive in your intimate relationships! Ignite your sattvic and sexy selves with the sequence below.

Practice Being Nurturing

Happy Baby Pose

Nir Livni

INSTRUCTIONS: Bring your knees together slowly and bring them into your chest. Separate your bent knees and grab your feet from the outside with your elbows on the inside of the knees and press your knees down towards the floor for happy baby pose. Remember the simplicity of a baby and that you were once there too. Take 10 deep breaths and repeat “I am loving.”

See also Nurture the New You

You have now begun the process of becoming a Sattvic and Sexy Woman! Happy Love Day!

Rina Jakubowicz, founder of Rina Yoga, is an international bilingual yoga teacher, Reiki practitioner, motivational speaker, and author. Her new book is The Yoga Mind: 52 Essential Principles of Yoga Philosophy to Deepen Your Practice. She has been a teacher of teachers since 2002, presenting at Kripalu Center, Wanderlusts, Himalayan Institute, Omega Institute, Yogaville, Yoga Journal Conferences, Telluride Yoga Festival, and Mammoth Yoga Festival. Rina’s yoga videos are found on Gaia TV, Shri TV, Yogisanonymous, and Udaya Online. She’s the yoga expert on Univision’s Tu Desayuno Alegre, and a regular contributor for Yoga Journal Online and MindBodyGreen. Sattvic & Sexy was created in 2019 to inspire women to fearlessly love with wisdom. Learn more at rinayoga.com and @rinayoga.