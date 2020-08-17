3 Yoga Poses to Unravel Tight Hips

Weekend warriors, listen up. These three classic yoga hip openers will help relax your hips after a day of biking, climbing, running, or any other athletic activities you enjoy. These poses also work great if you sit a lot. Caveat: Hips that feel tight sometimes need a bit more strengthening. So make sure you balance your stretches by incorporating some hip resistance training moves into a few of your weekly movement sessions.

Laurel Beversdorf’s Resistance Bands 101 program provides plenty of creative and challenging options to get you started.

Warm up for the poses below by walking for a few minutes. You could also prep for this sequence by moving through a few rounds of Sun Salutations or Moon Salutations.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Eka Pada Rajakapotasana (One-Legged King Pigeon Pose), Variation From Downward-Facing Dog, roll your body forward as if you were moving into a Plank Pose. Then bring your left shin to the ground. Keep your left hip directly behind your left wrist. Extend through your elongated right leg. Option: gently walk your hands forward and lower your elbows to rest your forearms on the mat or on blocks. You can place a blanket or block under your front hip for extra support and to help your hips heavy toward the earth. Hold for 5-10 breaths. Repeat on the other side. Try these blocks to support your hips or forearms in Pigeon Pose. 1 / 3

We independently source all of the products that we feature on yogajournal.com. If you buy from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work.