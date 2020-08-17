3 Yoga Poses to Unravel Tight Hips
Weekend warriors, listen up. These three classic yoga hip openers will help relax your hips after a day of biking, climbing, running, or any other athletic activities you enjoy. These poses also work great if you sit a lot. Caveat: Hips that feel tight sometimes need a bit more strengthening. So make sure you balance your stretches by incorporating some hip resistance training moves into a few of your weekly movement sessions.
Laurel Beversdorf’s Resistance Bands 101 program provides plenty of creative and challenging options to get you started.
Warm up for the poses below by walking for a few minutes. You could also prep for this sequence by moving through a few rounds of Sun Salutations or Moon Salutations.
