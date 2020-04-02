Practicing at Home and Have No Yoga Props? No Problem.
Try this empowering sequence that uses household items as props to soothe anxiety and balance your energy.
Stress weighs heavily on the immune system. Fortunately, yoga helps boost mental and emotional health, and can balance your immune system, helping it function well. Poses like inversions and restorative or supported shapes help calm your nervous system and promote a general feeling of wellbeing. This sequence, by Deidra Demens, a New York City-based Iyengar Yoga teacher, opens up the entire body, which is particularly helpful when we've been indoors all day. Your head is supported in each pose, allowing you to calm the mind and quiet the senses.
See also How to Use Yoga Props Effectively