A Yoga Sequence for Resilience (Especially for Caregivers)

Use this practice to care for yourself and process emotions, thoughts, and sensations. Cry if you need to, laugh if you want to—so you can develop the tools you need to stay present and care for yourself and others.

Caregiving for a loved one is not a job we apply for; it’s thrust upon us when someone close—a partner, parent, or child—needs help. This disruptive and sometimes immediate lifestyle change can be overwhelming and isolating, leaving us exhausted, anxious, depressed, and unable to provide the kind care we so desperately want to give. But yoga can help us take care of ourselves and find the resilience we need to help others. Here, this gentle 12-pose sequence can help you help yourself.

1. MINDFUL BREATHING Sit comfortably in a chair with your back gently pressed against the support. Rest your palms softly on your thighs and begin to feel your feet on the floor. Allow your attention to draw inward toward your breath and its natural pattern. Notice the pace of your inhalations and exhalations. Witness the pauses in between each breath. Visualize your contact to the earth beneath your feet, surrendering to the grounding. Observe the way that you are breathing—shallow, short, full, or deep—without changing it. Simply place your attention on this natural breath. See also 4 Research-Backed Benefits of Mindful Breathing 1 / 12

