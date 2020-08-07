6 Poses to Soothe and Strengthen Your Shoulders
Try this brief sequence during your workday, or any day, to relieve stress
For many of us, stress lands in our shoulders. Healthy shoulders are both mobile and strong. In fact, adding some strengthening moves to complement familiar yoga stretches can, over time, help optimize your upper body’s overall health. Try these six poses to care for and awaken your shoulders through a combination of stabilization, opening, and stretching your chest.
See also 10 Sequences For Tight Neck and Shoulders
We independently source all of the products that we feature on yogajournal.com. If you buy from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work.