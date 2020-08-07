Try this brief sequence during your workday, or any day, to relieve stress

For many of us, stress lands in our shoulders. Healthy shoulders are both mobile and strong. In fact, adding some strengthening moves to complement familiar yoga stretches can, over time, help optimize your upper body’s overall health. Try these six poses to care for and awaken your shoulders through a combination of stabilization, opening, and stretching your chest.

Marjaryasana and Bitilasana (Cat and Cow Poses) For Cow Pose, inhale and tip your hip points down, widening your sit bones. Dip down into your belly and open through your chest. From Cow Pose, exhale, curl your chin in, and use your exhalation to lift your navel in and up. Press into your hands and feet to find some space between your shoulder blades as your upper spine domes into Cat Pose (pictured). Your spine arches tail-to-crown, like an angry cat. Move through 3-5 cycles of Cow and Cat. See also Video: Neck & Shoulder Release 1 / 6

