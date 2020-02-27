7 Poses for Finding Courage and Leading From the Heart

This uplifting sequence from Nebraska-based yoga teacher Mary Clare Sweet will help you find your path when life feels chaotic and crazy.

Do your hectic days sometimes leave you feeling like you're in the thick of the jungle? Twists, turns, and an unclear path ahead can leave us feeling disconnected from our true selves. This simple yoga practice brings you back to center, reminding you that you have the power, with every breath, to connect to your heart's truth. You, my friend, have so much courage. This jungle-inspired sequence is rooted in a steady breath. Start by slowly breathing in for six counts, and out for six counts.

1. Tadasana (Mountain Pose) Start with your feet hips-width distance apart. Engage your legs and lift your heart. See also Mountain Pose 1 / 7

