7 Sequences for Better Sleep

Coronavirus have you up all night? Try these yoga poses and practices for peace of mind and real rest.

Restorative Yoga, Yoga Nidra, and yogic rituals can all help you calm your nervous system and get better sleep. And we all know how important that is for balancing body and mind during times of stress. As John Douillard, best-selling author and founder of LifeSpa.com, told us: “In Ayurveda, a balanced circadian clock (or your internal time-keeping for cycles of sleep and alertness) is directly linked to a strong immune system, and now Nobel Prize-winning science backs that up."

The following seven yoga practices, plus tips from teachers on how they beat insomnia and get enough zzz's, will help your head hit the pillow and your mind find peace, keeping you healthier and stronger. Rest assured.

