The Spring Equinox Has Arrived and Now is the Perfect Time for a Mind-Body Reset
Spring is finally here, and just like we clear out the garden to prepare for the spring harvest, it's important to prepare your body for nature's new year, says Larissa Hall Carlson, an Ayurvedic practitioner and yoga and mindfulness teacher. "The Ayurvedic focus for spring is on clearing out the clutter and the congestion that has lodged from the winter, and starting the spring season feeling fresh and vibrant," she explains.
Here, tips from Hall Carlson and other experts in decluttering, detoxing, and starting fresh. Find yoga sequences, Ayurvedic diet and lifestyle tips, music for spring cleaning, and advice for creating a space that lets clean air in and creativity flow, especially during the COVID-19 shutdown and shut-in.
