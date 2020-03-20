The Spring Equinox Has Arrived and Now is the Perfect Time for a Mind-Body Reset

Say hello to spring and new beginnings with our best advice for decluttering, detoxing, and starting fresh.

Spring is finally here, and just like we clear out the garden to prepare for the spring harvest, it's important to prepare your body for nature's new year, says Larissa Hall Carlson, an Ayurvedic practitioner and yoga and mindfulness teacher. "The Ayurvedic focus for spring is on clearing out the clutter and the congestion that has lodged from the winter, and starting the spring season feeling fresh and vibrant," she explains.

Here, tips from Hall Carlson and other experts in decluttering, detoxing, and starting fresh. Find yoga sequences, Ayurvedic diet and lifestyle tips, music for spring cleaning, and advice for creating a space that lets clean air in and creativity flow, especially during the COVID-19 shutdown and shut-in.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

A Detoxifying Holistic Yoga Flow for Spring Use this 12-posture sequence from Lauren Eckstrom and Travis Eliot to wring out and massage the digestive system for a thorough spring cleaning, while creating a steadiness and presence to consciously prepare to renew. In Spring, we emerge from the dark period of winter and return to the budding of new life. As the days become longer, we have the opportunity to restore ourselves physically and energetically. In this sequence, you'll move through standing twists to detoxify and cleanse, as well as yin and restorative postures to ground, center, and connect as this new season unfolds. Practice now. 1 / 8

See also 11 Green Products Guaranteed to Jumpstart Spring Cleaning