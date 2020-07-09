Lift Your Spirits With This Staycation Yoga Sequence

No vacation in sight? Bring some playfulness and adventure into your summer with these 8 poses.

You don't need to purchase an airplane ticket or book a fancy trip to take a journey. In fact, you do not need to leave the confines of your home to have an escapade. You can simply unroll your yoga mat and let the practice take you where you are meant to go that day. Think of this practice by San Francisco-based yoga teacher Sarah Ezrin as an adventure, like when you arrive in a city you have never been to and wander, getting a little lost, until you find your way.

After all, our yoga mats serve many purposes. They can be a home base, a landing place to be present when you need to be somewhere familiar, or a map to help guide you when you feel lost. Your mat is even a place to get away. It can be a means of exploring new territories, where you learn things about yourself and the world.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Let us take a little trip. This eight-pose sequence can be done in a backyard for a little added fresh air and sunshine to make it feel like a true staycation.

See also 5 Yoga Teachers on Picking a New Mat

Utkatasana (Chair Pose) variation Stand with your back against a wall and step your feet forward so that your heels are under your knees. Bend your knees to 90 degrees and slide your bum down the wall. You can keep your hands in prayer at your chest or reach your arms toward the sky. Gaze straight ahead. Stay for 10 breaths. Place your hands on the wall for balance and straighten your legs to stand back up. Take a brief rest, like a layover, before repeating one more time. Benefits: Chair Pose gives us the opportunity to practice being uncomfortable, knowing it is a necessary aspect along the path to getting stronger. Think of it as our cramped airplane seat as we depart for our trip. The most challenging journeys often lead to the most beautiful destinations, such as a spectacular vista after a long hike or self-discovery after a difficult period. See also 5 Poses You Can Practice on a Flight 1 / 8

We independently source all of the products that we feature on yogajournal.com. If you buy from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work.