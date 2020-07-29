5 Simple Third-Trimester and Postpartum Yoga Moves to Help You Relax and Feel Grounded
Try these 5 poses to support you during late pregnancy and after giving birth
You're in the home stretch, aka your third trimester. Or maybe you've already given birth. Either way, congratulations! Yoga can continue to support you during these significant life changes. Yoga teacher Allie Lindenmuth shows you a few poses you can work with both in your pregnancy's final stages and postpartum to strengthen, stabilize, and stretch your body.
