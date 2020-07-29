5 Simple Third-Trimester and Postpartum Yoga Moves to Help You Relax and Feel Grounded

Try these 5 poses to support you during late pregnancy and after giving birth
Author:
Publish date:

You're in the home stretch, aka your third trimester. Or maybe you've already given birth. Either way, congratulations! Yoga can continue to support you during these significant life changes. Yoga teacher Allie Lindenmuth shows you a few poses you can work with both in your pregnancy's final stages and postpartum to strengthen, stabilize, and stretch your body. 

Using the wall, begin to sit as if you were sitting in a chair, focusing on finding support and contact with the wall for your sacrum. Keep your ankles, knees and thighs hip-width apart. Bring intention to relaxing your face, in particular your jaw, as there&nbsp;is a major connection between the jaw and pelvic floor. (For example, when you squeeze your face, your jaw and pelvic floor naturally tighten.)You can spend up to 3 minutes here focusing on pelvic floor breathing. To do this, on your inhalations, allow your pelvic floor muscles to soften. On your exhalations, draw in your naval and the pelvic floor.&nbsp;A block between the thighs can feel really stabilizing and supportive. If this creates tension in your back, place the block between your ankles. This is a great posture to build up stamina, tone your legs and strengthen your entire body, especially your hips, thighs, calves, ankles, and feet. See also Chair Pose&nbsp;

Utkatasana (Chair Pose)

Using the wall, begin to sit as if you were sitting in a chair, focusing on finding support and contact with the wall for your sacrum. Keep your ankles, knees and thighs hip-width apart. Bring intention to relaxing your face, in particular your jaw, as there is a major connection between the jaw and pelvic floor. (For example, when you squeeze your face, your jaw and pelvic floor naturally tighten.)

You can spend up to 3 minutes here focusing on pelvic floor breathing. To do this, on your inhalations, allow your pelvic floor muscles to soften. On your exhalations, draw in your naval and the pelvic floor. 

A block between the thighs can feel really stabilizing and supportive. If this creates tension in your back, place the block between your ankles. This is a great posture to build up stamina, tone your legs and strengthen your entire body, especially your hips, thighs, calves, ankles, and feet.

See also Chair Pose 

1 / 5

See also More prenatal yoga offerings

We independently source all of the products that we feature on yogajournal.com. If you buy from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work.

Related